© Getty Images

Additional taxes on Big Tech corporations like Amazon, Apple, Google and Facebook could add up to €500 million ($568.3 million) to France's budget annually, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire.A draft law will be presented to the cabinet as soon as Wednesday before it is presented to parliament.Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.The extra tax of three percent will be applied to revenues of at least 30 corporations, most of which are American, including Uber, Airbnb, and Booking, according to the minister.However, the document also lists Chinese, German, Spanish and British firms, alongside French online advertising specialist Criteo.The measure will reportedly affect platform corporations that make money providing smaller firms with a connection to customers, such as Amazon and Booking.The new tax won't be applied to revenues earned by the companies that sell their products on their own websites. French authorities willwho have been demonstrating across the country for the last three months. The measure was given a cold shoulder from Germany and was strongly opposed by Ireland and Luxembourg, which have been branded as tax havens for big tech companies.