At ThinkProgress, author Casey Michel is calling anybody who hates what the liberal hegemony has done to the world "fascist." For the liberal maniacs and globalist bankster henchmen of this world, anybody who is not on their side is either a Jew-hating Anti-Semite, Pat Buchanan, or some other form of Nazi. And this sort of ludicrous name calling is a big indicator of the massive divide that grips the world today. Michel cites Financial Times writer Martin Wolf, who exemplifies the worst of ultra-liberalism with this:
"Liberalism is not a utopian project, it is a work in perpetual progress. It is an approach to living together that starts from the primacy of human agency. But that is only the starting point. Making that approach work requires constant adaptation and adjustment."I hope I am not the only one asking the question, "What the hell is the primacy of human agency?" Do these people actually use such words in mixed company? Has humanity traded traditional values and conservatism the last 50 years for a movement that seeks supremacy, ascendancy, sovereignty, dominance, and dominion? I wonder how many people reading the Financial Times realize the paper's chief economics guru considers Marxism the true course of liberalism? Yes, this is what "human agency" refers to, the philosophies of Karl Marx and Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, who believed the "state should subsume family and civil society, in order to fulfill the perfected ideal. And now you know why the liberal order is so demanding of our allegiance.
Martin Wolf CBE (Commander of the British Empire), is supposed to be Financial Times' chief economics commentator. But, it's his ties to the World Bank would seem to be the root cause of his cheerleading for the liberal order. Wolf, like so many other western experts, is connected by an umbilical to the order that has obliterated dreams of billions of people. And such people cannot deconstruct their existence. This is why Mr. Putin's decree is being so painfully received.
The real problem with Vladimir Putin's pragmatic approach to this whole west-east idealism mess is that Mr. Wolf's and the rest of the liberal order's crazy bastardization of Marxist ideas by serving the bourgeoisie. You see, the liberal elites in the west have tried to turn reality upside down to convince the lower classes that THEY are the new socialist dreamers. But a new proletarian revolution is now in full swing. And they hate it. Putin is their nemesis, the ultimate weapon of the working class. A normal guy with an extraordinary capability to be recognized by the working class, who can also be a ringmaster in between Russia's rich elites.
When Mr. Putin told the G20 that Donald Trump's 2016 election victory was a sign of "disenchantment with mainstream liberal ideals," he was just stating fact. Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe opened the summit telling the world it has "a responsibility to squarely face global problems and to come up with solutions through frank dialogue," but the world did not like Putin's frankness. The fact in all these world financial matters is the liberal world order has failed miserably.
Only the well-to-do and the apathetic world citizen has the unmitigated audacity to suggest that world economic policy has been a victory the last half-century. Like Hegel, they adhere to some ancient lunacy like the ideas of the Greek philosopher Heraclitus, that there is something outside common sense to worship. Nowhere in their narrative can you find intuitive scientific arguments, but instead the entirety of the liberal corpus reminds us of dope smoking Californians riding in a pot ladened hippie van - Heraclitus in tow. The Greeks these days suffer because of liberal order banker Machiavellianism, and so do Spaniards, Romanians, and much of the rest of the world. An attribution the Heraclitus bears repeating here, since the phrase πάντα ῥεῖ (panta rhei) "everything flows" is what Putin's foes are all about. You see, the high pitched and breathless voice of the billionaire globalist can be heard congratulating his or her minions, "Everything flows to me Reginald, this is the way I want it." Liberalism is a success!
Meanwhile, just three people, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, and investor Warren Buffett hold combined fortunes worth more than the total wealth of the poorest half of Americans. The richest American, as an example, is 31 times richer than in 1982. And the richest 5% of Americans now hold almost all the true wealth in the country. When we turn outside America, the situation is even worse. By 2017 only 42 billionaires held more wealth than half the world's population. I will not even get into how the elites accumulated their fortunes on the backs of people around the world who work for poor wages and under dangerous conditions.
Finally, at the end of the day all these Marxist, socialist, left, right, or center arguments give way to whether or not people around the world (all people) win or lose. And the finality of short lives and death is the pendulum of "correct policy" our psychotic leaders should balance their programs on. There can be no argument that American billionaires are taking the lion's share the last two decades, and that people with less simply life shorter and sometimes miserable lives. Economist and economic columnist have known for years that people who live in poorer societies live shorter lives. But the globalist establishment which supports its cheerleaders heaps praise on people like Martin Wolf, calling him "the Anglosphere's most influential finance journalist." I guess he is since he evangelizes exactly the lies that have caused these inequalities. No wonder Putin is their arch enemy.
Phil Butler, is a policy investigator and analyst, a political scientist and expert on Eastern Europe, he's an author of the recent bestseller "Putin's Praetorians" and other books. He writes exclusively for the online magazine "New Eastern Outlook."