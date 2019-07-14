© Sputnik/Sleksey Philippov

International payment organization Visa said it is ready to comply with Russian law on the national card system to continue smooth operations in the country.The firm's press service told TASSIt has dismissed concerns that new provisions of the law "on the national payment system" could lead to withdrawal from the country."Visa is committed to its mission of ensuring smooth operation of non-cash payments for all participants of the payment system — banks, merchants (retail businesses) and consumers," the press service said, adding that it does not comment on the opinions of third parties "based on assumptions and personal view of the author."The Bank of Russia expressed confidence that international payment systems will continue operations in Russia.We are confident all the payment systems will work just as before. We do not see reasons for concern," the bank's press service told TASS.According to the Head of the State Duma Financial Market Committee Anatoly Aksakov,In cases of violation they will face fines like any other Russian organization, Aksakov said.Kommersant daily reported on Friday that the new provisions of the law could lead to the withdrawal of the world's largest credit and debit card companies, Visa and Mastercard.