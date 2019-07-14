© RT



The CEO of the American agency that governs international broadcasting has made a powerful, if blatantly false, sales pitch for his fight against 'Russian disinformation'... right after saying "any lie will do" for the Kremlin.which supervises Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, among others,- 'fake news' allegedly spread by the Kremlin - at a recent House Committee on Appropriations hearing. He is worried his agency isn't getting enough government money to fight "Russian disinformation."(no surprise there). Their goal, according to Lansing, is to "destroy the very idea of an objective, verifiable set of facts," their modus operandi -He then set his own pants on fire by claiming that while he doesn't know for certain how much the Russian government invests in those outlets, he knows "it's more than the US government invests. "How much more?