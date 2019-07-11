a. US abhors JCPOA, axed & violates it, and punishes all who observe it;

b. US has no standing to raise JCPOA issues;

c. Iran fully complied with JCPOA per 15 IAEA reports;

d. Iran's actions are lawful under para 36 of accord :

At the meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors, Iran's representative condemned the US call for talks with Iran while exercising maximum pressure policy against the country.Iran's permanent envoy to Vienna-based international organizations, Kazem Gharibabadi, attended a meeting of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors that was held on Wednesday at the request of the United States to discuss the latest developments in Iran's nuclear program.Gharibabadi said in his address to the meeting thatThe Iran envoy said that the, which has discredited it on the international stage.He added that over the last year,, saying that the sanctions have affected the humanitarian activities let alone Iran's trade relations., according to the Iranian envoy.He refuted the US call for talks with Iran while exercising the maximum pressure policy against the country as yet another sign of its double standards.In his Wednesday tweet, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif named US request for IAEA Board meeting 'irony'.Zarif believes US' request for an IAEA Board meeting ironical since: