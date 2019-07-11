The relations between Iran and the United States may overcome the crisis only if Washington lifts the sanctions against Tehran, says the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.The Iranian president has expressed hope that the parties to the JCPOA would abide by their commitments, stressing that the door for diplomacy and negotiations is still wide open.President Hassan Rouhani made the remarks on Wednesday afternoon in a meeting with the visiting French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne in Tehran.In the meeting, Rouhani expressed his gratitude to the efforts initiated by his French counterpart as well as his message, sayingvery well to reach the desirable point which is full implementation of the JCPOA."He stressed "the main goal of the Islamic Republic of Iran is that the commitments stipulated under the JCPOA be fully implemented by its parties, and if they live up to their commitments, Iran will take new steps in completing its commitments."In the same meeting, Advisor to the President of France Emmanuel Bonne presented the written message of President Emmanuel Macron to President Rouhani.