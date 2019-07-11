Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on July 9 that the Pentagon would provide command and surveillance assets for the coalition.
Allied nations joining the coalition would patrol waters near the U.S. command ships and escort commercial vessels with their nation's flags through the heavily traveled waters between the Arabian Peninsula and the Horn of Africa.
Comment: Western nations are the only ones illegally seizing tankers, not Iran : British oil tanker slows to 'adjust its arrival time', authorities wrongly blame Iran
"We're engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation both in the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab," Dunford told reporters following a meeting with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
"And so I think probably over the next couple of weeks we'll identify which nations have the political will to support that initiative and then we'll work directly with the militaries to identify the specific capabilities that'll support that."
Dunford did not discuss how many partners he expected to attract to the coalition, but said its efforts could be adjusted depending on the number of participants.
"This will be scalable. So, with a small number of contributors we can have a small mission and we'll expand that as the number of nations that are willing to participate identify themselves," he said.
Comment: And already they're intending to expand their remit. Although the West already has allies in close proximity, with its backing of the Saudi war on Yemen, which has been going on since 2015.
The narrow Bab al-Mandab connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.
Bab al-Mandab Strait
Washington blames Tehran and fighters aligned with Iran for recent attacks on shipping in the region. Iran denies it was involved in the attacks, which caused damage to the shipping of several nations.
Iran has long threatened to close the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world's oil passes, if it is unable to export its oil.
Comment: And so in order to coerce Iran, the West needs to be able to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero as a means of pressuring Tehran to agree to talks on its nuclear program.
Trump pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.
RT reports that Western tankers are being shadowed by the military: Norway mulls whether it will involve itself in the US' latest acts of belligerence in the region: