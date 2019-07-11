Bab al-Mandab Strait

The United States is moving forward with plans to form a military coalition to safeguard strategic shipping lanes off Iran and Yemen amid raised tensions with Iranian leaders.Marine General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters on July 9 that the Pentagon would provide command and surveillance assets for the coalition."We're engaging now with a number of countries to see if we can put together a coalition that would ensure freedom of navigation both in the Straits of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandab," Dunford told reporters following a meeting with acting U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo."And so I think probably."Dunford did not discuss how many partners he expected to attract to the coalition, but said its efforts could be adjusted depending on the number of participants."This will be scalable. So, with a small number of contributors we can have a small mission and we'll expand that as the number of nations that are willing to participate identify themselves," he said.U.S. officials have publicly discussed plans to safeguard the water lanes, but Dunford's remarks that the coalitionThe narrow Bab al-Mandab connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden and the Arabian Sea.Washington blames Tehran and fighters aligned with Iran for recent attacks on shipping in the region. Iran denies it was involved in the attacks, which caused damage to the shipping of several nations.U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero as a means of pressuring Tehran to agree to talks on its nuclear program.Trump pulled out of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal that Iran signed with six world powers, saying the terms were not strict enough to prevent Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.