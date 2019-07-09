© Reuters/Jon Nazca



Britain's seizure of an Iranian oil tanker off the coast of Gibraltar is unacceptable and tantamount to piracyDefense Minister Amir Hatami has claimed.In a speech broadcast live on state television on Monday,An Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman echoed Hatami's sentiments, describing the incident asOn Thursday, British marines and Gibraltar police seized 'Grace 1,' an Iranian super tanker, off the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. Gibraltar's Chief Minister Fabian Picardo claimed that the ship was transporting crude oil to Syria "in violation" of EU sanctions placed on Damascus. Tehran has denied the accusation, insisting that the ship's cargo was not destined for Syria.Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araqchi said on Sunday that the British had no legal right to seize the tanker, and that Tehran hopes to resolve the issue through legal means.