© REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Tehran should seize a British tanker if the UK does not release the oil supertanker captured by Royal Marines near Gibraltar, a senior official in Tehran has said.On Thursday, British marines and Gibraltar police seized the Panama-flagged tanker off the southern coast of the Iberian Peninsula. The vessel is owned by a Singaporean company.Later in the day, Iran summoned the British ambassador and slammed the seizure of the vessel as "a destructive step" and "a form of piracy."On Friday, Major General Mohsen Rezaee of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who is also the secretary of the influential Expediency Discernment Council, tweeted that Iran should be ready for counter measures.Should Britain refuse to release the ship, it is the authorities' "duty to seize a British oil tanker," he argued.The detained vessel had a 28-person crew, mostly Indians, but also some Pakistanis and Ukrainians. They are being interviewed as witnesses, not criminal suspects, Gibraltarian officials said. The authorities are currently working to establish the nature of the cargo and its destination.