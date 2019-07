© Reuters



'Firm action'

Authorities said there was reason to believe the ship - Grace 1 - was carrying Iranian crude oil to the Baniyas Refinery in Syria.Britain's ambassador in Tehran, Robert Macaire, has been summoned over the incident.Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi was quoted on Iranian state TV as sayingGibraltar's chief minister, Fabian Picardo, praised the marines who detained the ship. "Be assured that Gibraltar remains safe, secure and committed to the international, rules-based, legal order," he said, thanking the police, customs and port authorities for their involvement in detaining the ship. Gibraltar port and law enforcement agencies detained the super tanker and its cargo on Thursday morning with the help of the marines.The BBC has been toldat the request of the Gibraltar government.A defence source described it as a "relatively benign operation" without major incident.Mr Picardo said he had written to the presidents of the European Commission and European Council to give details of the sanctions that have been enforced.which is subject to sanctions because of its repression of civilians since the start of the uprising against President Bashar al-Assad in 2011. The refinery has been subject to EU sanctions since 2014 A spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said she welcomed the "firm action" by the Gibraltarian authorities.