The Pacific Voyager tanker was en-route from Singapore to Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia, when it slowed down and stopped around 6am today.
Iranian officials denied that they had boarded the boat.
Earlier in the week, Royal Marines Commandos boarded the Panamanian-flagged Grace 1, as it passed by Gibraltar. The supertanker, which is owned by Iran, is suspected of carrying crude oil to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.
Comment: It's obvious who the aggressor is here; Iranian forces did not even board the UK's Pacific Voyager whereas British forces have detained Iran's Grace 1.
Mohsen Rezaee, secretary of Iran's Expediency Discernment Council and a commander in the Revolutionary Guards, said it was Iran's 'duty' to retaliate following the interception of the Grace 1 tanker by Royal Marines and Gibraltar police on Thursday.
The MOD report that they were followed on board shortly by Gibraltar police and the ship was handed over to them to continue with further checks and procedures.
The operation went off without a hitch and commandos were able to board the vessel quickly.
The seizure was made because of evidence it was heading to Syria in breach of EU sanctions.
'If UK doesn't return the Iranian tanker, the duty of responsible [Iranian] bodies is to seize a British oil tanker in a retaliatory measure.'
The Pacific Voyager's home port is Douglas on the Isle of Man.
It passed through the 22-mile wide Straight of Hormuz last night and into Iranian territorial waters.
However, a United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations official said the vessel was 'safe and well' and had been in direct contact with the UKMTO. The UKMTO is responsible for coordinating shipping in the Gulf. According to the official, the tanker had stopped so it could 'adjust its arrival time at the next port'.
Iran demanded on July 5, 2019 that Britain immediately release an oil tanker it has detained in Gibraltar, accusing it of acting at the bidding of the United States.
Authorities in Gibraltar, a British overseas territory on Spain's southern tip at the western entrance to the Mediterranean, said they suspected the tanker was carrying crude to Syria in violation of EU sanctions.
It resumed course around noon. Iran dismissed reports that the ship had been seized by its Revolutionary Guard forces. On Saturday, an Iranian cleric said Britain should be 'scared' about Tehran's possible retaliation for the seizure of the Grace 1, the Fars semi-official news agency reported.
'I am openly saying that Britain should be scared of Iran's retaliatory measures over the illegal seizure of the Iranian oil tanker,' said Mohammad Ali Mousavi Jazayeri, a member of the Assembly of Experts clerical body.
Comment: It makes for hysterical headlines but it's all a rather feeble attempt by the US and EU to antagonize Iran. They can't detain all the oil shipments, and, in the end, Russia and China, allies of Iran and Syria, won't stand for it forever, and they'll be forced to join in the retaliation if the West carries on like this: