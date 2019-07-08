© Google

Ten people, including three police officers, were taken to hospital after a suspected ammonia attack at a pub in Leicester.Police were called to The Cricketers, Grace Road, Aylestone, shortly after midnight on Sunday amid reports of baseball bats being wielded.The 10 involved were taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary "to be checked over for chemical-related injuries".A 29-year-old woman and men aged 22, 43 and 53 were also being questioned.