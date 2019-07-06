At least 126 people were killed by lightning strikes across the country in May and June this year, according to data compiled by a non-government organisation.'Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum' said it gathered the data from at least 10 local and national newspapers, some online portals and televisions.The victims include 21 women, seven children and 98 men, the organisation said in a media statement on Saturday.Most of them were killed while fishing or bringing cattle back home from the field. Some of the victims died while sleeping in houses made of corrugated tin-sheet, and standing under trees.Fifty-three people were also injured in lightning strikes during this period.Sixteen of the deaths were reported in Kishoreganj, three in Habiganj, 10 in Rajshahi, nine in Chapainawabganj, six in Pabna, seven in Dinajpur, four in Nilphamari, four each in Jamalpur and Sherpur, six in Naogaon, five in Sirajganj, three in Moulvibazar, four in Khulna, 11 in Satkhira, and four were killed in Tangail.The organisation highlighted some reasons for the increase in lightning strikes such as climate change, decreasing number of tall trees, installation of a large number of mobile phone towers, and global warming.It said a rising temperature will also lead to a higher number of lightning strikes.Source: United News Bangladesh