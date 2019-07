France's highest appeals court has ordered Vincent Lambert's food to be removed following a six-year-long legal battle for his life.The 42-year-old nurse, now in a hospital in Reims, suffered an accident in 2008 which left him quadriplegic and with extensive brain damage. He is described by some as "semi-conscious," and by others as being "in a vegetative state." Vincent can sleep and wake up , respond to some voices, can swallow , and breathe on his own. He is not dependent on machines to live, butThe Court of Cassation's final ruling means that Lambert,, would be removed from food and water and left to die slowly, which can take 14 days or more. The decision cannot be appealed in France, butIn 2015, the European Court of Human Rights ruled against Vincent's parents, butaccording to the BBC . The Paris Court of Appeals immediately ordered doctors to cease until the Court of Cassation handed down their final ruling, which they did on June 28th In May, Viviane, Lambert's mother, went before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to implore their help,"I beg you, help us," Viviane Lambert told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva according to SCMP . "Without your intervention, my son, Vincent Lambert, will be euthanized because of his mental handicap."On Monday, Viviane renewed her plea for her son's life. "He sleeps at night, wakes up during the day, and looks at me when I talk," she said, according to Reuters . "He only needs to be fed through a special device and his doctor wants to deprive him of this so that he can die, while legal experts have have shown that this is not necessary." She also emphasized that he has reacted to their voices, stating, "In May, when learning about his planned death, he cried.""We are deeply upset. This is why we have turned to the U.N. Committee of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities becauseThis would be a discrimination," she added.Pope Francis tweeted in general about those with disabilities in May, writing (translated), "Pray for those who live in a state of severe disability. Always protect life, God's gift, from the beginning to the natural end. Do not give in to the culture of waste."Reacting to the court's decision, Bobby Schindler, president of the Terri Schiavo Life and Hope Network , told Live Action News:Vincent Lambert is a disabled man who relies on food and water, just like the rest of us. He experienced a brain injury, but is not terminal and not near the end of his natural life. It's a crime against common sense that his parents are being denied the right to care for him as they see fit.Vincent is being killed by the French state, and this killing is intentionally being caused by a denial of food and water. If we treated any other disabled person this way, it would be rightly seen as an outrageous injustice. We have to awaken the consciences of our brothers and sisters to recognize the humanity and dignity of Vincent Lambert and those like him — lives are literally at stake.The case is re-igniting debate in France over euthanasia laws.