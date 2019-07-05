Society's Child
'Mini AOC' doxxed and threatened, family shuts down all her social accounts
The Daily Caller
Wed, 03 Jul 2019 18:02 UTC
A tweet from the account purporting to belong to the little girl's stepfather said she will not be doing any more content because the harassment and death threats "have gone too far" and threaten her and the family's safety.
"Ava will not be doing any more MINI AOC content," the tweet said. "The Left's Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers. For our safety and our child's safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts."
The 8-year-old girl, known as "Mini AOC," got attention for her impersonations of Ocasio-Cortez, such as a tweet in which she mocked the New York Democrat's theatrics over the migrant crisis. "Every time I plan a visit to the park it's closed!" she tweeted, along with several photos of her dressed up to look like Ocasio-Cortez when she visited a migrant detention center this week. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Refuses To Respond To Her Claim She Saw 'People Drinking Out Of Toilets' At Border Facility)
Her Twitter, Instagram and YouTube accounts are shut down. Her Twitter handle was taken over by another user, who tweeted from the account saying they want to prevent a "leftist takeover" of the handle.
