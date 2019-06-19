Albuquerque, NM - The State of New Mexico and the sanctuary city of Albuquerque have filed a lawsuit against the Trump Administration for releasing too many immigrants into the state's border cities.
The lawsuit, which was filed in U.S. District Court for the District of New Mexico on Monday, alleged that President Trump's administration has enacted an "indiscriminate practice of releasing migrants in communities," in violation of the federal "safe release" policy, KVIA reported.
The federal "safe release" policy was canceled in October of 2018 due to the massive wave of immigrants who flooded over the U.S. southern border from Central America.
That policy provided those seeking asylum with assistance in getting to their final destinations while they were waiting for their claims to be processed, KVIA reported.
"[The] sudden and unlawful abandonment of this policy was done without notice or opportunity for input by affected jurisdictions," the lawsuit alleged.
The sanctuary city and the State of New Mexico has also demanded to be reimbursed for the funds it has shelled out to temporarily shelter immigrants.
The lawsuit alleges that the financial burden was caused by the federal government's "derogation of duty to administer this country's immigration system and claims of asylum," KVIA reported.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham further complained that the government's "quick release" policy is "leaving vulnerable individuals and families without assistance and burdening local governments as well as nonprofit organizations."
In February, Grisham scoffed at the predicted influx of immigrants at the state's southern border, calling the matter a "charade," and withdrew National Guard troops from border locations, according to The Los Alamos Monitor.
The sanctuary city of Albuquerque currently receives between 150 and 250 immigrants every week, KVIA reported.
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller alleged that the federal government "abandoned the border states" by eliminating the "safe release" policy, according to KRQE.
"Local faith-based organizations and volunteers have been left to clean up the federal administration's immigration mess," Keller railed to The Los Alamos Monitor.
Las Cruces has received approximately 9,000 immigrants since April, and another 4,700 have landed in the small town of Deming, KVIA reported.
"The Trump administration has consistently and flagrantly failed in its response to the ongoing humanitarian crisis at our southern border as well as in addressing legitimate border security concerns," Grisham complained on Monday.
Comment: No, anti-Trump Democrats have consistently blocked just about every plan the Trump administration has drafted to deal with the border crisis:
"The president has shown time and again he is interested only in demonizing the vulnerable people who arrive at our border, stoking unfounded fears about national security while taking no action to substantively and proactively protect immigrants and our southern border communities from human- and drug-trafficking," she added.
State lawmakers' attempts to make New Mexico a sanctuary state failed earlier this year, The Los Alamos Monitor reported.
Comment: Judging from the majority of the comments to the above article, there isn't much sympathy for New Mexico's complaint.
Trump offers sanctuary cities an "unlimited supply" of illegal immigrants