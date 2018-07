© MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images



New York magazine recently published a piece supporting President Donald Trump's border wall - and the article did not have a dateline of April 1. Andrew Sullivan wrote last month that allowing construction of a wall is probably the first step in alleviating the crush of families trying to enter the U.S. illegally and how to handle them after being detained.Sullivan said allowing Trump to build the wall will not only allow Democrats to win some points with the middle class, it will also allow Democrats to negotiate for real immigration reform."Don't give it to him for nothing, of course. It should come with a full path to citizenship for all DACA immigrants ... But it should also go bigger: a legislative fix for Flores; massive new funding for detention facilities, humane family-friendly housing, and, above all, much more money for the immigration legal system, now completely overwhelmed by asylum cases.Sullivan says if Democrats want to boot Trump out of the White House in 2020, they have to avoid the mistake Hillary Clinton made in the last campaign by labeling anyone who spoke against an "open borders" policy as a racist. He says employing a stance on illegal immigration that can be spun as compassionate while having the nation's best interest in mind is the recipe to a 2020 victory."Until they recognize that illegal immigration is a huge and legitimate problem, and until they propose a set of actual policy proposals to end it humanely and efficiently, they run the risk of another 2016 in 2020."Legal immigration has played a big part in the success of the U.S., and illegal immigration is a tremendous drain on the country's resources. That doesn't seem like such a hard lesson to learn, but if Trump's critics are finally admitting it, then maybe Republicans are finally getting their point across.