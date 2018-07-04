Society's Child
Poll finds nearly half of Americans say illegal immigration crushes wages
John Binder
Breitbart
Sun, 01 Jul 2018 17:03 UTC
Breitbart
Sun, 01 Jul 2018 17:03 UTC
In the latest Harvard/Harris Poll, about 48 percent of Americans say increased illegal immigration to the U.S. reduces wages for workers, agreeing with decades of data that indicates mass immigration's crushing impact on Americans' wages.
Only 10 percent of Americans say illegal immigration increases U.S. wages while 42 percent say illegal immigration doesn't impact wages.
About 73 percent of supporters of President Trump's say illegal immigration reduces wages for Americans. Another nearly 60 percent of Americans living in rural regions of the country say illegal immigration reduces U.S. wages.
As Breitbart News reported, a whistleblower in the California construction industry says American workers were once offered a starting wage of about $45 an hour in the late 1980s. Fast-forward to 2018 - nearly two decades into when illegal aliens began flooding the industry - wages have fallen by more than half, standing at just $11 an hour.
With Trump's tightened labor market, there has been history-making wage growth for American workers in the construction industry, the garment industry, for workers employed at small businesses, black Americans, and restaurant workers.
The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens. A Chick-Fil-A in California even raised wages to $18 an hour to retain workers.
Labor data does not accurately explain the wage growth in pockets of blue-collar industries that Americans across the U.S. have experienced due to the Trump administration's stricter immigration enforcement. This is largely due to the fact that labor data does not break down wage growth by occupation and industry.
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
Comment: See also: 2018 voter data shows majority of Americans believe immigration is 'making life worse'
See Also:
Latest News
- Trump's existential threat to the Empire: Championing America First, talks with Putin, and the end of the garrison
- Gunfire & tear gas: 17 wounded at massive 'Palestinian Women for the Return' protest
- Russophobe's nightmare: Sun's deputy head of sport says English fans attending World Cup will change their attitude towards Russia
- Parenting charity that supports fathers says thousands are falsely claiming abuse to get legal aid
- Russian Lower House gives first nod to bill ordering life sentences for sex crimes against children
- Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms preparations underway for Putin-Netanyahu meeting in Moscow
- Report says British white people set to become a minority in Birmingham
- The institutions Americans have the most and least confidence in
- Dead body of raped dog found in Greek refugee camp
- Manufacturing terror: MSM admits FBI groomed 'terrorist' for Cleveland, OH July 4th attack
- Poll finds nearly half of Americans say illegal immigration crushes wages
- Missouri police kill young mother who tried to help them arrest a suspect
- Former NASA physicist says we should take seriously the idea that UFOs may be 'alien' visitors
- Imam jailed after bullying & beating pupils in over 100 physical assaults during Islamic studies in Rochdale, UK
- Evacuations after major floods in Trentino, Italy - 5 inches of rain in under 4 hours
- Britain cynically claims 'self-defense' for bombing Syrian troops in their own country
- Psycho-killer Madeline Albright calls Trump 'the most undemocratic president in modern American history'
- Vanessa Beeley: 'Dehumanized, discounted, marginalized' Syria's victors defying airbrushed US narrative
- Opposing war in Syria while pushing anti-Assad propaganda only enforces the pro-war narrative
- Israel bows to Russia's will: Battle of South Syria coming to an end
- Trump's existential threat to the Empire: Championing America First, talks with Putin, and the end of the garrison
- Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirms preparations underway for Putin-Netanyahu meeting in Moscow
- Psycho-killer Madeline Albright calls Trump 'the most undemocratic president in modern American history'
- Vanessa Beeley: 'Dehumanized, discounted, marginalized' Syria's victors defying airbrushed US narrative
- Israel bows to Russia's will: Battle of South Syria coming to an end
- Flashback: Obama DHS placed over a dozen migrant children with traffickers
- Thierry Meyssan: Trump's plan - total reorganization of global international relations
- Head of US delegation to Moscow: 'We have to look at Russia as a superpower'
- EPA chief Pruitt becomes Left's latest harassment target
- Canada's Prime Hypocrite abandons 'all accusations should be believed' stance after facing his own groping allegation
- Belgium suspends arms sales to Saudi Arabia over human rights concern
- Goverment waste: Senators 'dismayed' to find out Pentagon 'overestimated' F-35 savings by $600 million
- Pentagon no longer publishes number of troops in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan
- New memo reveals how Democratic server went 'missing' after it became evidence
- SOTT Focus: Skripal Lie Redux: Two More People "Poisoned" Near Porton Down
- Patrick Armstrong - Psychoanalysing NATO: Projection
- US Senate doubles down on demonizing Russia - Says panel intelligence report on Russiagate came to 'sound conclusions'
- Thoughts of a psychopath: Maybe we can have a 'nuclear war' to provide a 'real course correction' to Trump
- The father of Poland's PM calls out his son's mistakes, seeks improved ties with Russia
- UK establishment fearful over potential peaceful negotiations between Trump and Putin
- Gunfire & tear gas: 17 wounded at massive 'Palestinian Women for the Return' protest
- Russophobe's nightmare: Sun's deputy head of sport says English fans attending World Cup will change their attitude towards Russia
- Parenting charity that supports fathers says thousands are falsely claiming abuse to get legal aid
- Russian Lower House gives first nod to bill ordering life sentences for sex crimes against children
- Report says British white people set to become a minority in Birmingham
- The institutions Americans have the most and least confidence in
- Dead body of raped dog found in Greek refugee camp
- Manufacturing terror: MSM admits FBI groomed 'terrorist' for Cleveland, OH July 4th attack
- Poll finds nearly half of Americans say illegal immigration crushes wages
- Missouri police kill young mother who tried to help them arrest a suspect
- Imam jailed after bullying & beating pupils in over 100 physical assaults during Islamic studies in Rochdale, UK
- Britain cynically claims 'self-defense' for bombing Syrian troops in their own country
- Opposing war in Syria while pushing anti-Assad propaganda only enforces the pro-war narrative
- Oops! South African woman declared dead after car accident found alive in mortuary hours later
- Bill Maher and Michael Moore talk civil war and worry that liberals don't have enough guns to fight "fascism"
- GOP fears blowback as avowed Nazi and Holocaust denier runs for Chicago congressional seat
- Poll: Americans believe US borders more porous than other countries, majority say immigration has worsened life in America
- Liberals declare war on 'Little House' because they despise how it portrays Christianity and family life
- Iowa supreme court strikes down law that would require waiting period before abortion
- How large families destroy identity politics and identitarianism
- The chronicles of Nearchus: Fatal first contact between ancient Greece and the tribes of the Indus river
- Sacrificial victims accompanied their mistress in the afterlife in ancient Mesopotamia
- Who killed Tupac? New Netflix doc claims it finally has the answer
- No saints: Anglo-Americans and their allies killed more innocents during WWII than Stalin
- Stunning memento of wartime romance: Archeologists discover etched canteen carved by captive Russian solider in Poland during WWI
- Massive stone head unearthed beside 8.6-foot-long sarcophagus buried in Egypt 2,000 years
- The new Gilded Age: How America's wars fuel inequality at home
- How Snowden helped pave the way for a Trump Presidency
- 5,000 year old rock art discovered on cliff face in Siberia intrigues archaeologists
- Setting the record straight: George Orwell didn't spy for British Intelligence nor was he a crypto-Right-winger
- 6 trade wars that shook the global economy
- Hundreds of skulls reveal scale, skill, and the history of human sacrifice in Aztec capital
- Enemy of the state: The gruesome assassination of Leon Trotsky
- SOTT Focus: Laughably fake 'reconstruction' of Julius Caesar's face unveiled by Dutch archaeologist
- What the British really did to India
- The Saker interviews Michael A. Hoffman II
- Inside The Deep State: "If Only We'd Listened To Ike"
- 3,000-year-old geoglyphs in Peru may depict the heavens
- Demystifying the myths of Israel's Six-Day War
- Ancient political propaganda: Electoral slogans uncovered from ruins of Pompeii
- Former NASA physicist says we should take seriously the idea that UFOs may be 'alien' visitors
- It's not a conspiracy theory - your phone is really watching & listening to you, research finds
- Is there a connection between cosmic rays, earthquakes and volcanic eruptions?
- Dust storm swallows Mars
- Game-changing: AI tool for tracking human and animal movements has big implications
- Do dogs really understand our words?
- Quiescent Sun: More than 3 months without a sunspot*
- 'Parallel internet': Russia reportedly can create its own version of the world wide web according to Foreign Ministry official
- Directed energy weapon: China develops a powerful new laser assault rifle
- Chinese media: China's super-powerful rocket under development outstrips Europe's, NASA's
- Astronomers capture first-ever image of a newborn planet forming amid a disk of gas and dust
- US Department of Energy: US Air Force test-drops upgraded nuke from B-2 stealth bomber over Nevada
- Scientists say they've found a way to make invisibility cloaking
- Life on Kepler-186f? Scientists discover the planet appears even more like Earth than we thought
- An easy way to understand the theory of the multiverse
- Fundamental rule of brain plasticity discovered by MIT scientists
- Spectacular 'blood moon' on July 27 will be the longest lunar eclipse this century: Here's when and how to see it
- Monsanto's ghostwriting & strong-arming threaten sound science
- Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft arrives at Ryugu - will collect rock samples from asteroid
- Spectacular failure: Japanese space rocket crashes & explodes seconds after launch
- Evacuations after major floods in Trentino, Italy - 5 inches of rain in under 4 hours
- 3 Dead gray whales found on shores of Kodiak Island, Alaska
- India records 50% increase in deaths caused by lightning during the 2006 - 2015 decade compared to the one prior
- Deputy opens fire on alligator that chased girl up a tree at Freak Creek, Florida
- Agung volcano in Bali explodes again sending rocks and flares of lava into the air
- Iran's drought is a "global trend" but Iranian general thinks Israeli weather modification is to blame
- Greece lightning: Country struck over 93,500 times in June
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Fuel and food prices up, July snow in British Columbia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Atlantic Ocean cools and African dust storm reaches rare locations in North America
- Bear kills couple then attacks another man in Andhra Pradesh, India
- Global cooling: The still-frozen north
- Global cooling: Snow hits parts of British Columbia in July
- Huge hailstones smash up car in Krasnodar, Russia - Filmed from inside
- Landslides and floods triggered by heavy rain kill 17 across Nepal
- Behemoth cloud structure filmed over the Bahamas
- Bridge collapses during heavy rain, injures 6, in Mumbai, India
- Rare 'shelf cloud' filmed in over Lake Superior in Michigan
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Russian Arctic port needs icebreakers in July & China's Maritime Silk Road
- Abnormal earthquake swarm continues on French Indian Ocean island of Mayotte, locals suffering from anxiety and stress
- Heat wave scorches U.S. Midwest and East, wildfire warnings for Colorado and California
- Two 'hot stones' fall from the sky in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Asteroid Vesta, with a 13-mile-high mountain now visible to the naked eye
- Stunning daylight fireball explodes with sonic boom over Russia, meteorites possible
- Daytime meteor fireball jets across Toowoomba, Queensland sky
- Meteor fireball arrives with a boom, lights up sky in New Zealand
- 'Look, a Foo Fighter!' Meteor fireball lights up rock concert in the Netherlands
- Bright fireball spotted over Bahia, Brazil
- Meteorites recovered in Yunnan, China, following spectacular meteor fireball event
- California resident captures 'giant flash' of meteor on home surveillance camera
- Missile or space rock? Mystery object spotted over Washington state island, military denies missile launch
- Space rock? Mystery 'explosion' and 'flash' leaves residents baffled in Ruthin, North Wales
- Loud boom heard, felt in northern Arkansas and south central Missouri (Update)
- Asteroid might have impacted Earth over South Africa on Saturday
- Fireball captured blazing across China - Sonic boom reported, possibility of meteorites
- Meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea
- Space rock? Loud house-shaking boom heard in southern California
- Meteor fireball seen in skies above Fredericksburg, Virginia
- Fireball? Unexplained boom, flash of light recorded on Ohio home security camera
- Meteor fireball captured in Tucson, Arizona sky
- Asteroid 3 times larger than Chelyabinsk making close approach... TODAY!
- Medicine sold to the highest bidder
- Alabama woman has 50-pound ovarian cyst removed after months of unexplained symptoms
- Busting the myth of the Japanese rice and vegetables diet
- Researchers find vitamin D receptor is disrupted by environmental chemicals
- UK: World's first local hospital calls for its community to ditch sugar and processed foods
- Herd Immunity: Flawed science & mass vaccination failures
- Pediatrician put on probation for giving a vaccine exemption
- Low B-12 and folate in mature adults are 'of concern'
- Poor sleep hygiene: New study shows what disrupted sleep does to your mental health
- Medicaid plan offers food as medicine
- Guidelines on low back pain are clear: drugs and surgery should be the last resort
- Lone Star tick bites triggering red meat allergies in more people across US
- Why you cannot trust the governments' dietary data
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Let Food Be Thy Medicine: The Magic Pill Documentary Review
- 'Get shredded in six weeks!' The dark side of extreme male body transformations
- Depression - a side effect of commonly used prescription drugs?
- Gaming addiction: Is it a disease - or a symptom of other mental health problems?
- Anti-fat hysteria! New study says saturated fats cause PTSD
- Whitewash: Stunning book on the story of Glyphosate
- Study: The body-positive movement is probably contributing to the obesity crisis
- Jordan Peterson's view on Cain and Abel
- Spirit release therapy: The case of Clara
- Shivers down the spine: Why we get the chills when we aren't cold
- The 2 personality traits that indicate high intelligence
- Negativity is one of the most powerful relationship killers
- The strong personality trait that is linked to empathy
- Study finds narcissists' 'heightened sense of self-worth' gives them a 'mental toughness' to succeed at work, in love and education
- Activism without working to understand yourself is not of any real value
- The holonomic brain: the holographic nature of consciousness and reality
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Diving Into the Collective Unconscious: Where Jung Went Wrong
- Debunking an age-old adage: Putting yourself in someone else's shoes only gives you the impression you know them better
- The APA/DSM pedophilia controversy: Orientation or disorder?
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: Interview With Dr. Valdeane Brown - Nonlinear Dynamic Thinking With NeurOptimal Neurofeedback
- Loneliness on the rise among Americans, experts warn it's making us sick
- Study: Psychedelic drugs promote neural plasticity in rats and flies
- 6 tales of children who remember their past lives
- New study says yoga and meditation don't necessarily reduce ego
- David 'Son of Sam' Berkowitz: Faker, crazy, or possessed?
- Distracted, screen obsessed parents: What happens when we don't engage with our children
- Does Neurofeedback have the potential to help people overcome anxiety and depression?
- UK feared Soviets, Chinese would acquire UFO tech according to declassified files
- Through their eyes - the Ariel school phenomenon
- Has ET gone home? Global UFO sightings slump
- Paranormal researcher claims to have found a time warp outside of Las Vegas
- Former NSA cryptologist: 'We're not alone in the universe, we must assume the 'others' are far more advanced than we are'
- Erich von Däniken, star of "Ancient Aliens," claims in newspaper interview that the media won't report ancient astronaut and UFO evidence
- 'Hear Meg roar': Explaining an odd Irish mystery explosion
- How a Ouija Board influenced a modern murder trial
- Manwolf report: Wolf-like creature seen southwest Montana
- Mysterious underwater object link to 'Tic Tac' UFO sighting
- How the US manipulated foreign countries policies on UFOs
- Why is it so difficult to discuss 'occult' topics in the mainstream media?
- Haunted? Three year old child's terrifying 'imaginary mum'
- A warning for the people who want aliens to land on earth
- Bigfoot prophecy? Davy Crockett's mysterious warning to flee the Alamo
- Another Roswell 'witness' with nothing to back up their story
- Mysterious Men in Black question Pennsylvania residents about unexplained booms
- 4 sounds that might mean you have a ghost haunting
- Prominent psychiatrist says 'genuine victims of demonic possession who seek exorcisms should NOT be ignored'
- Is this the Loch Ness Monster? Tourist films 'creature' swimming towards Urquhart Bay
- College professor halts penis-measurement study over unspecified 'public reaction' to picture requests
- All for a soda: Dumb Canadian crime couple grapples with police, gets tasered, falls through ceiling of convenience store
- Donald Trump answers comedian's prank call aboard Air Force One
- Could neocon war cheerleader John Bolton be a Kremlin double-agent? Some say 'why not?'
- Get your new World Citizen card today! (VIDEO)
- The Donald is Divine: Trump is worshiped as a god in Indian village
- Foreigners thought that US travel ban was to keep people from leaving
- The horror! Beer shortages in Russia as World Cup fans drink cities dry
- Real friend or prankster? Debunking the viral 'man vs alligator' video
- Newly announced 'Space Force' will operate from giant spherical space station
- 'Good morning! Got any honey?' Bear breaks into California home through window
- Reddit user pokes major hole in Flat Earth 'logic' with a camera and a basketball
- 'Only in Florida': Alligator rambles across airport runway, shocking passengers
- Daring raccoon captivates the internet by scaling St. Paul skyscraper
- Respect the slipper: Crimean safari park director uses footwear to discipline misbehaving felines
- Cuddly oracle cat makes prediction on outcome of World Cup opening match
- Starbucks 180,000 employees radicalized after anti-bias training - 'Coffee cultivation merely extends the system of colonial oppression'
- Sage Chinese police advice on how to survive a knife attack
- "Pothole Killer" falls into sinkhole in Niagara Falls, New York
- "You don't need to investigate us, we did it" - Israeli government tells UN human rights investigation team
Winning
Quote of the Day
He who allows oppression shares the crime.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
Now you know why the MSM/Hollywood/Clinton cabal HATES Russia
So, basically they are no longer hiding the fact that they support, arm, finance, and sponsor terrorists, etc They appear to be making it...
This is just another psy-op. What they want is to be able to arrest and detain ANYONE for ANYTHING. That's what this is about.
What a cesspool of ethnic diversity! If i won a trip to Birmingham on the price is right, i would straight away inquire about a cash option, or...
If he was working with FBI, knowingly or not, he was actually providing material support to a terrorist organization, so the charges stand.
Now a skilled worker makes $15....
He would hire illegals as unskilled laborers. They would stand on nthe corner in giant mobs in the morning, all you had to do was pull your truck over and they would all race to get in the bed first! They are usually great workers. The white American dudes didn't want the laborer jobs and were nothing but trouble most of the time. So we had usually half and half crews.
Yes, the wages were killed by hispanic immigrants, all willing to do the job for 1/2 the money. They are NOT to blame though, and were/are some of the best men I have ever known.
The USSA is to blame for keeping Mexico and the rest 3rd world. Mexico is basically an unacknowledged extension of the USSA. There is ABSOLUTELY zero reason Mexico is the way it is , its done on purpose. The WAR ON DRUGS was partly to keep Mexico tha way it is, Corrupt to the cor
The difference between Mexico and the USSA is Mexico is not so covert about its corruption. You can pay off a cop in Mexico who is harassing you 200 pesos and you're done, problem solved.
In the USSA this is a NO NO. Instead you get shaken down by it's JUDGES who 100% of the time side with law enforcement,and extort you for hundreds to thousands of dollars for the same minor infractions.