Nearly half of Americans now say that illegal immigration to the United States reduces wages of the working and middle class, a new poll finds.Only 10 percent of Americans say illegal immigration increases U.S. wages while 42 percent say illegal immigration doesn't impact wages.As Breitbart News reported, a whistleblower in the California construction industry says American workers were once offered a starting wage of about $45 an hour in the late 1980s. Fast-forward to 2018 - nearly two decades into when illegal aliens began flooding the industry - wages have fallen by more than half, standing at just $11 an hour.The tight labor market has also secured higher wages for overtime workers and high-paying, coveted white collar jobs for American teenagers. Most recently, Breitbart News reported how the construction industry has had to recruit women to take jobs at higher wages rather than hiring illegal aliens.Labor data does not accurately explain the wage growth in pockets of blue-collar industries that Americans across the U.S. have experienced due to the Trump administration's stricter immigration enforcement.John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder