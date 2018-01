© AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite



regardless of what American citizens want

The White House announced on Thursday its offer of what it wants in exchange for granting a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal aliens who came to the U.S. as minors.An end to chain migration, $25 billion for border wall funding and the elimination of the diversity visa lottery are the demands the Trump administration expect to be met in order to earn the president's approval for a legislative fix to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.Giving amnesty to 1.8 million illegal immigrants seems like President Trump is willing to concede a lot to Democrats in Congress in order to build the wall and make serious reforms to immigration policy."This isn't a counter offer; it's a legislative burning cross. This isn't an offer of someone who wants to get to a deal -and get every item on Stephen Miller's white supremacist wish list," immigration activist Eddie Vale said of the deal "Let's call this proposal for what it is:," immigrant advocacy group United We Dream declared in a statement. "Trump and [White House aide] Stephen Miller killed DACA and created the crisis that immigrant youth are facing. They have taken immigrant youth hostage, pitting us against our own parents, Black immigrants and our communities in exchange for our dignity."Democratic leaders also voiced similar rhetoric in rejecting the compromise.Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who has been heavily involved in the DACA negotiations, called the plan "a crusade to tear families apart." Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stated Trump is using Dreamers "as a tool to tear apart our legal immigration system and adopt the wish list that anti-immigration hardliners have advocated for for years."House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said the offer amounted to a "campaign to make America white again."The amnesty they want would give way more than 1.8 million foreign nationals legalization.Guess they think their electoral success depends on as many immigrants coming to the country as possible,. Additionally, Democrats now see anyone who would like to see a wall on the southern border or reductions in immigration as an evil white supremacist.A message that will surely help them win back the Rust Belt...The response to the White House's DACA deal is undeniable proof that According to a recent Harvard poll , 81 percent of Americans want immigration reduced and 65 percent agree with giving amnesty for Dreamers in exchange for Trump's reforms (funding the wall, ending chain migration and eliminating the visa lottery)., a primary demand of Democrats.Weird how 65 percent of Americans - many of whom are minorities - fully support something leftists see as a legislative burning cross.There's a strong possibility the Trump administration knew this would be the response to their plan, seeing as immigration hawk Stephen Miller was the one who unveiled it to reporters. By agreeing to the main demand of Democrats - legalizing all illegal aliens who came here as minors, not just those who have received DACA - Trump looked as if he was serious about making a compromise as long as his own stipulations were met.- a pitiful amount for border security while legalizing all Dreamers and their family members. That's not a real deal, but that's all Democrats are willing to agree to.Unfortunately for Trump's opponents, their bargaining is much weaker after caving in on the government shutdown.They know it plays poorly with voters, and Trump and the Republicans know Democrats don't want to risk another fruitless shutdown over DACA.If the White House sticks to its offer, it will force Democrats to either agree to it or get no legislative fix to DACA at all.Trump supporters should be pleased if the president sticks with this strong bargaining position.Democrats, not so much.