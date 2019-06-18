A 6.0-magnitude #earthquake rattled Yibin City in #Sichuan, China. No casualties have been reported yet. Video shows houses are damaged and goods scattered on the floor during the earthquake pic.twitter.com/LijxGPcyjB — China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) June 17, 2019



Two strong earthquakes shook the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Monday, killing at least one person in a part of the country frequently affected by strong tremors.and centered near Changning county, according to the United States Geological Survey., including in the Sichuan provincial capital Chengdu and the metropolis of Chongqing.At least one person so far has died, the report added, without giving details.A huge quake in Sichuan in May 2008 killed almost 70,000 people.