© MNA



said Behrouz Kamalvandi during a press conference at Arak heavy water nuclear complex on Monday.The decision to increase uranium production is part of Iran's measures to reduce commitments to the JCPOA following the US' unilateral withdrawal from the agreement last year, and the EU's failure to safeguard Iran's economic interests in the face of US sanctions.We are waiting for the officials' decision on starting the second phase of measures to reduce our JCPOA-related commitments, Kamalvandi said, addingStressing that Iran will no longer remain patient in the face of Europeans' hesitance in complying with their commitments, the AEOI spokesman saidOn May 8, exactly a year after the US pulled out from the JCPOA, Iran revealed countermeasures to US' withdrawal,Iran says its decision to reduce commitments to the JCPOA, given the current status of the deal,About Iran's decision to increase the percentage of uranium enrichment more than the 3.67% envisioned in the JCPOA, Kamalvandi saidIf we do not find a market within 2.5 months, our stockpile of heavy water could climb to 130 metric tons, he added."This is an important test for Europe...it will be a detriment to them to let the US make their decisions for them," Kamalvandi said.