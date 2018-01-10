© Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi / TIMA / Reuters



Iran has the capability to increase its enrichment of uranium, the country's atomic energy agency has said, noting that Tehran will perform the "necessary actions" if the US re-imposes sanctions on the country's oil exports.Kamalvandi declined to elaborate on what those "necessary actions"might be, but said later in the same interview that "the capacity exists within the atomic energy agency to speed up nuclear work in various fields, particularly in the field of enrichment, which can be increased several times more than in the period before the nuclear agreement."US President Donald Trump has until mid-January to decide whether sanctions will be re-imposed.Trump has called the nuclear agreement the "worst deal ever negotiated," and has stressed that he could cancel US participation in it "at any time."Referencing Trump's upcoming decision on sanctions, Kamalvandi said "the American government should think wisely... even though they have shown until now unfortunately that they are not thinking or acting wisely."Also on Wednesday, a senior aide to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Trump's unpredictable personality makes it difficult to determine whether sanctions will be renewed. "We are prepared for the worst-case scenario," Takht Ravanchi said, according to state media.Kamalvandi's remarks come just two days after the head of Iran's atomic energy agency stated that Tehran may reconsider its cooperation in the nuclear agreement if the US fails to respect its commitment to the deal.Ali Akbar Salehi said during a Monday phone call with IAEA general director Yukiya Amano.