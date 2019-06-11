A spokesperson for the EU Commission told reporters in Brussels on Tuesday, that a change of personnel at the top of the UK government will not open the door to material changes within the pact agreed by the bloc and Britain.
A number of leadership contenders including Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt and Sajid Javid have stated their intent to broker a better deal.Everybody knows what is on the table. What is on the table has been approved by all member states and the election of a new prime minister will of course not change the parameters.
Johnson has claimed he could withhold the Brexit divorce deal money (£39 billion) in order to force the EU into coming back to the negotiating table. While Gove has insisted he could bring about a "full stop" to the controversial Irish backstop plan.
The EU Commission spokesperson added that Brussels was on a "Brexit break" and that it would also "refrain from any positions or opinions that would risk interfering with the ongoing leadership contest in the Conservative party."
