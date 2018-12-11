© Reuters

the EU leaders "clearly smell blood in the form of a second referendum which they hope would lead to a reversal of the last referendum result. Whether or not they are right about it, it would still leave millions of people very bitter and angry, it would risk social peace in Britain if the first referendum is somehow annulled."

"it would be close either the other way or the same way. In any case, if it went against the Brexiteers, they'd demand a third referendum, if it went against the Remainers, they'd blame the Russians."

"Theresa May being overthrown by her own party and a new prime minister returning to square one. There are plenty of people in the wings waiting. Boris Johnson even got his hair cut for the occasion, just to look prime ministerial. And he is Churchill's biographer."

Why is May buying time?

"It makes you wonder... for what? There won't be a different deal, any changes to the deal. The reassurances around the backstops - promises from Brussels they really won't keep Britain perpetually in a customs union... It is very difficult to see how these promises will change any mind at all in parliament."

"That is really throwing into disarray those who are worried about the 'no deal' option - that is not the only option. And that changes the game. If this minority government can't get its way on fundamental bills like this Brexit vote, if it can't function, it can't be a government. And 'no confidence' seems to be the only option," Brooks concluded.

"I think we do not want to see any border, certainly not in the Northern Ireland, not in the Irish Sea either. The majority here in Northern Ireland voted to remain. It is an absolute democratic disgrace to force us to exit the European Union.



"if we exit on the terms of the Brexiteers, or the DUP's... it will mean return to a hard border, it will mean the diminishing and the undermining of the Good Friday Agreement which of course underpins our peace process. It will mean that jobs will be lost, investment will be lost, we will jeopardize the progress that we have made in terms of our peace process and in terms of reconciliation over 20 years.



"For all those reasons we are against borders. We don't believe that the backstop, the special status for Northern Ireland which is contained in the agreement, we don't believe that will lead to the hard border in the Irish Sea. The constitutional issue for Northern Ireland will be decided on another day."

