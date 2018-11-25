© Reuters / Neil Hall

her efforts seem to have backfired.

The night before the EU vote, Theresa May has issued a last-ditch plea with the public to support her Brexit deal that has cost her a big chunk of the cabinet due to concessions that many have called 'betrayal'.With the EU vote looming on the near horizon, Theresa May has released a statement desperately calling for the public to support her compromised Brexit deal. The dramatic letter, such as allowing the UK to control migration, make its own legislation and end "vast annual payments" to the EU. With limited support in government, May is hoping a direct appeal to the people will help put on the pressure in her favor, butWhile May says that her proposal is in the UK's "national interests", and "works for the whole country" regardless of how one voted,believing that May's will be shot down. Many of the alternative plans will seek to maintain a closer relationship to the EU.Also pushing for a softer Brexit,, on Thursday, and a "testament to the failure of the (Conservatives') bungled negotiations."On the other side of the aisle, Conservatives like Bill Cash have critiquedThe biggest critique from hard-Brexiters is that in the terms of the agreement,, without an option to exit unilaterally.Aside from the larger structural issues with the wishy-washy plan itself, there is a landmine field of related issues which threaten to derail the deal outright.While MP's from every side of the house of commons have stepped up to criticize the plan, May's authority had already been deeply compromised afterMay is scheduled to meet with the 27 EU leaders in Brussels this weekend, where her plan will be approved or declined.