© CC0



So now it's the 31st of October. Does anyone, whether they're a Brexiteer or Remainer, seriously believe that Britain will have exited the EU by the latest 'deadline' agreed by Europe?Theresa May, lest we forget, assured us repeatedly that Britain would be leaving the EU Then when that didn't happen she said it would be byNow she has agreed to anHow appropriate, because the whole thing has turned intoIt needn't have been such a horror movie.That Establishment includes the Prime Minister who supported Britain staying in the EU in 2016, albeit from behind the sofa. As I tweeted earlier in the week, you could say thatTo get a good deal from the EU it was common sense that the government had to prepare properly for a No Deal. Instead Mrs May signed up toNot even John Cleese had to pay that much to his ex-wives.Not surprisingly, Brexiteers found it hard to vote for the Agreement. Some even said it was worse than staying in the EU. They had a point.May tried three times to get her not very good 'deal' through Parliament and three times she failed. She should, had she really been serious about delivering Brexit, have said that after this failure Britain would leave without a deal. That would, I believe have led to movement from Brussels.That's because- and in particular German manufacturing,You don't have to be an Emeritus Professor of Economics at Oxford University to understand why.The UK had an overall trade deficit of £67bn with the EU in 2017. The deficit on trade in goods was a jaw-dropping £95bn. In other wordsBritain's biggest deficit is with Germany. In 2017, the German trade surplus with Britain stood at £21bn.The prospect of unfettered EU/German access to the lucrative UK market changing in any way was causing great, and understandable, alarm in boardrooms across the continent. May could have used this concern to Britain's advantage to extract more concessions.Whatever you do, make sure Theresa's never your partner in a game of Whist.The fault though is not just hers. Cabinet colleagues who made it clear they opposed a 'No Deal' Brexit are also culpable. So too, as I noted here, are the 'Bad Boys of Brexit' who celebrated far too early.The same people who told us, quite correctly, that the Establishment would do everything they could to keep us in the EU, rather naively seemed to believe that the referendum result would be the end of the matter. As if. They were celebrating when they should have been forming Brexit Watch Committees.As I argued in a previous column,It's there to subvert or neuter public opinion; not to represent it.We see this on issue after issue, not just Brexit.If we consider who was against Britain leaving the EU, it's no great surprise we are where we are today, nearly three years after the referendum.I listed them in November. 'The giants of US finance capital. Billionaire capitalists like Sir Richard Branson, George Soros and Lord Jacob Rothschild. 1280 'business leaders'- including directors of 51 FTSE100 companies. 100 'University leaders'. The Bank of England. The biggest trades unions. The EU. NATO. Sir Humphrey Appleby and prominent members of the legal profession.'It was hardly an even fight, was it?Then there's the social demographic of Leave/Remain supporters the ones most represented in the Establishment, and the ones with the most clout within the system,while classesIf it had been the other way round, does anyone seriously doubt we'd have been out of the EU by now?Indeed an analysis of class and economic power not only explains why Brexit hasn't happened yet, but also why it is unlikely to happen, barring a political revolution.through which powerful interest groups can quite easily subvert majority opinion,If one good thing comes from the failure to deliver Brexit, it's that it will hopefully get people to question the way we do politics in Britain. How we hand over, very meekly, our democratic rights to those who then take great delight in ignoring us.In the words of the late, great Charles de Gaulle, the Brexit debacle has shown us thatParticularly those who keep breaking their promises like Theresa May.