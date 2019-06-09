© Melina Mara/The Washington Post via Getty Images



The former Democratic presidential candidate's brother, Tony Rodham, was previously married to ex-Sen. Barbara Boxer's daughter, Nicole Boxer.Hillary Clinton announced on Twitter that her youngest brother passed away last night. She described him as "kind, generous and a wonderful husband and father", adding that they'll miss him very much.The cause of his death has not been clarified yet.Tony Rodham, who was born in 1954, worked as a businessman. He worked for the Democratic National Committee during the 1992 presidential election and entered consulting later in the 1990s.Clinton's brother also faced several questions about his relationship to the White House and attempts to leverage his closeness to the president in his business projects and personal life.