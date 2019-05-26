NATO 'experts' have developed an updated strategy, the bloc's chief Jens Stoltenberg revealed. And one doesn't have to look for long for an explanation, with 'bad Russia' conveniently cited as a reason for the overhaul."Our military experts have adopted a new military strategy for the alliance this week," NATO's Secretary General Stoltenberg told Germany's Die Welt.The very ability to come up with a new strategy, according to NATO's chief, shows the alliance's strength, since "we are able to change when necessary."While the Russia threat has been actively peddled by top NATO officials for years already, a change in the strategy apparently brings the standoff between Moscow and the bloc to a new level. The announcement was not taken lightly by Russia, with the country's top officials accusing NATO of plotting to eradicate Moscow as a "competitor" altogether."It's the sign of a doctrine to push Russia back. It [Russia] is not being held back any longer, it's being eliminated as a military and economic competitor," a member of Russia's upper house, Senator Oleg Morozov told RIA Novosti.The alliance is actively training in rapid troops redeployment and modernizing its infrastructure., presented as the prime target for elusive "Russian aggression." While there is no actual proof for it, Russian military drills - held in its own territory - have repeatedly sparked mass hysteria among NATO officials, who portrayed them as preparations for covert and imminent invasions - that never actually happened.Stoltenberg, on his part, praised Germany which agreed to increase its defense spending to 1.35 percent of GDP this year, adding that he expected Berlin to increase it even more in the years to follow.The defense budgets of member states have been a major issue over the past few years, repeatedly brought up by US President Donald Trump. While the bloc's members pledged back in 2014 to spend at least two percent of GDP on defense, few actually managed to meet the mark. Trump, on his part, not only urged the 'allies' to pay up, but mulled raising the threshold even further, to four percent of GDP.