NATO triples its military presence on Russia's borders in past 5 years
RT
Fri, 22 Dec 2017 20:02 UTC
"Since 2012, the strength of NATO military contingents deployed at Russia's western borders has grown three times. Four tactical groups of battalion level are a US armored brigade deployed in the Baltics and Poland, the staffs of international NATO divisions in Poland and Romania," Shoigu outlined. The number of engagement-ready troops has grown even more, from 10 to 40 thousand, the minister said.
The military alliance has also drastically scaled up its aerial and naval surveillance activities, according to Russia's defense chief.
Moscow has repeatedly criticized the NATO buildup, saying it's provocative while promising to respond accordingly.
"Over 30 drills are being held each year at Russia's western borders. Their scenarios are based on a military confrontation with our country," Shoigu told the Board. "We carefully watch every NATO exercise and take steps accordingly. In order to respond to the new threats and maintain the strategic balance we expanded the patrol areas of the long range aviation and of the navy ships deployment."
Russian long-range strategic aircraft undertook 178 patrol flights, while the Navy travelled over 670 times to "all the crucial regions of the world ocean" to demonstrate Russia's military presence, the minister said. One of the most important measures for strengthening Moscow's defensive readiness was the joint Russia-Belarus strategic exercise Zapad-2017, which took place in September.
"The troops showed the capability to fend off the possible aggression and localize an armed conflict in the western region," Shoigu said. The war games, despite their defensive nature, were widely used by NATO officials and the media to fuel the "Russian aggression" narrative and to further justify NATO's buildup in Eastern Europe.
The maneuvers prompted accusations that Russia had surpassed the declared number of troops participating, and even more alarming, claims that the drills were cover for an "invasion" into neighboring countries.
As the exercise successfully concluded, proving the fears to be unfounded, some politicians and military officials, especially those in Ukraine, alleged that Moscow had secretly left troops behind in Belarus. Amid the scare, even NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg had to disprove the allegations, saying that NATO found no such evidence.
In response to the Zapad drills - which involved some 12,700 troops, 70 military aircraft, 10 ships and some 680 ground vehicles - Poland hosted the so-called "national" Dragon 17 exercises, involving contingents from the US, the UK, Germany, Lithuania, Latvia, Slovakia, Italy, Bulgaria, Romania, Georgia and Ukraine. Notably, the number of troops involved in Dragon 17 by far exceeded those of the Zapad-2017 contingent, with some 17,000 servicemen and 3,500 hardware pieces involved.
Another massive military exercise played out in Sweden, simultaneously with the Zapad drills. The wargames, also touted as "national," involved some 20,000 personnel from a number of NATO countries. It was the largest drills Sweden had staged in two decades.
Reader Comments
Lemuel Gulliver 2017-12-23T22:01:32Z
All this rattling of sabers and beating of drums is pure bullshit. If a war started between NATO and Russia it would go nuclear within days if not hours. Neither side would allow itself to be beaten without using nukes, tactical ones first, and strategic later. Then all the steely-jawed virile troops and all the pretty and noisy planes and tanks would be completely irrelevant, as the planet slowly died from breathing radioactive dust and eating radioactive food and drinking radioactive water. All these warmongers are utterly insane.
Lemuel Gulliver Yea, apart from the profits to be made, and to put pressure on Russia, i think the main reason is to keep the EU a US vassal, and prevent Russia/EU relations from developing.
It's to fold, sell weapons and block Russian energy from the EU.
The fireworks are going to be very heated and very conventional, Anyone looking at the lay of the land in regards these two adversaries can see the investments on both sides involve conventional weapons.
Thinking that a conflict manager is going to allow the entire planet to be contaminated for whatever reason is ignorant thinking.
If one looks at the paths of development of the systems of both sides, one can see a very clear angle to those developments, The one thing both sides have clearly shown is the willingness to invest in devastating conventional weapon systems, America thinks steath is the game, Russia thinks missiles are the game, Both are in conflict to win, Both have a chance. Thinking into the hidden parts of the war game most overlook will tell you the idea is to win, Using the secret and unknown to your advantage seems to be a game Russia is winning hands down.
America seems to be in the game to profit, Russia is in the game to defend itself from being the mark for that profit. Blowing the shit out of the entire planet is a propaganda tactic to sway the home crowd in America to allow the profit machine to continue whilst everything else goes to shit, the missile development Russia has conducted is for the Russian people to see the power structure is thinking about their welfare not conquest, The reality is seen by both sides as they are shown, America is fed a lie, Russia is fed a truth.... I have a very good idea which side is going to have more success, America is nearing the toxin stage of rampant greed driven lies... those lies are going to unravel at a staggering rate in the coming time ahead.
Russia is nothing of what the American is claiming, America is talking one line and doing the opposite, America is making claims of Russian doings and the exact opposite is true, This is a good way to suck around for a punch in the face. Russia is the only power in the world with enough conventional means to hand America a resounding defeat 3 times over.
If the slugging starts the Russian is not going to play nice, Nope, not for one second will they think about allowing time enough for the American to mount an attack of consequence, They are war ENDERS not war starters, Tis fact is driving the yank bonkers, why else would they be so rabid in pushing the Russian aggression lies? We all can see the power in the world doing the Aggression, it sure is not Russia.
The one thing the Yank is not thinking is warfare is not how you gain power and control, Being right is how you gain power and control, America is far from being right about almost everything they involve themselves, A keen method for a dirt nap. Perhaps the big show DPRK is putting on is to entrap the Yank in their own trap, I see the Russian nearing the end of the road of war prep, A lot of other lands are looking at the storm clouds and thinking the old powers are ripe for a wallop or two, USA,UK and israel are seen as a nasty bit of kit, A lot of them think this world would be better off seeing these three dealt a blow of blows. Seeing as they all have been sucking around for a punch in the face for so long now, the thinking about the means to get it on has had a vast need based lab to develop in, This moronic need to stampede directly to the Nuke clit of the war whore is going to lead nowhere, Russia knows this as do the other nuke powers, Nuke is trumped by nuke, so good old war is going to be the path to ending the tro and it's boot on face policy so long and oft used.
Russia has a bunch of things in store for the adversary to contend, none of that will be countered with nuke weapons, You can do the right things and climb down from your high horse or you can push a very bad position into a resounding defeat. America is going to have to deal with the lies they tell and force on everyone, Using Nukes as a sampson option as israel threatens is not working too well now that the other side has had so much time to develop and grow into a God fearing power of defense.
The lands run roughshod over by the trio of America UK and the shitty little dot of a apartheid regime of israel are ready for a change, ready to accept the fix even if it's manifesting is bumpy, to rid the world of the insanity of the trio and it's ideals of Satan. Good verus evil is the conflict, I know the victor right now, It's not the trio, it's the survivors of their demise.
America is nowhere near as strong or invulnerable as it thinks, Russia is not as weak as they think either. Push is going to lead to shove soon enough, .My fear is i live so dam close to the loosing side in all this, But i have faith i will see the right things done to the right people, see the Evil Slain in it's due course.
Christmas is like a swearword to these folks, I have had enough of that, So have a vast amount of others living on this rock, Syria has injected a brand new hope into the faithful the globe round, We all can see the writing on the wall of our own lands and can act to make the changes we all will benefit from, Times are upon us all, Act accordingly.... The great sorting out era is upon us all.
Alan Reid,
Christmas eve 2017
P.B.U.Y.
