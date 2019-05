© FILE PHOTO Reuters / Parwiz

An airstrike by the NATO-led Resolute Support mission reportedly killed 17 police officers in Afghanistan on Thursday,in a 'mistake'The strike was conducted as Afghan police were fighting the Taliban outside Lashkar Gah in southern Helmand province, with Afghan officials describing the incident as a "mistake". Head of the provincial council Attaullah Afghan said 14 policemen were also wounded in the strike.It wasn't clear whether Afghan or US forces carried out the strike, the AP reported , although the Taliban claimed it had been US forces.The provincial governor's spokesman Omar Zwak said the strike was carried out by NATO Resolute Support mission forces in the Nahr-e-Seraj area, al Jazeera reports . DW reports Zwak said that only eight police officers were killed in the NATO strike.Resolute Support is a NATO-led mission that advises and assists Afghanistan's national security forces and consists of overHelmand's Governor Mohammad Yasin said the air strike is being investigated.