"At least you had the humility not to include 'democracy',"

As Europeans prepare to vote in the EU Parliament elections, the European Commission has raised some eyebrows with a tweet extolling the virtues of the union, in true George Orwell style."The EU is peace. The EU is freedom. The EU is solidarity. The EU is diversity. The EU is human rights. The EU is opportunities," read the Commission's tweet, posted on Saturday. The message ended with a simple instruction: "Vote."With European Parliament elections scheduled for next weekend, there are a multitude of political parties across the continent who question the commission's 11 EU commandments.Electioneering aside, some observers noted that the commission's "creepy" tweet bore a striking resemblance to the three slogans of the ruling party in George Orwell's dystopian novel '1984:'If the commission's social media team had read '1984,' one commenter suggested, they'd "understand why this tweet is creepy." Another pointed out that it sounded like a message straight from the novel's "Ministry of Truth."sniped trade unionist Paul Embery.Commissioners are proposed based on suggestions from national governments and appointed by the European Council. Once in, they are bound to represent the interests of the union as a whole, rather than the interests of their home countries.As it is responsible for proposing legislation, implementing policy, enforcing compliance with treaties, and representing the union in trade talks, the EU commission has perhaps the most power of any EU body.