© Yahoo News

four sources told CNBC.to decide whether to slap duties on car and auto part imports over national security concerns. After Saturday, the administration would have another 180 days to come to a decision as long as it is negotiating with its counterparts.President Donald Trump sees the tariffs as a way to gain leverage over trading partners such as the European Union and Japan during ongoing talks. But the presidentThe European Union, for example, has already prepared a list ofStocks gained back their their losses Wednesday following news of the administration's plans, which were confirmed by a source briefed on the talks, an administration official and two foreign officials. Shares of automakers such as Ford and General Motors jumped. The world's two largest economies increased tariffs on one another in recent days, amplifying a fight that has rattled financial markets and threatened to drag on the global economy.Trump is mulling whether to use a national security justification to slap tariffs as high as 25% on cars. In February, the Commerce Department delivered a report to the president saying that he could justify duties citing a national security threat. He also used the rationale to put tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.Republicans and Democrats on Capitol Hill have previously criticized the national security grounds used to imposing duties on goods from allies such as Canada.When the Commerce Department gave Trump its report in February, the industry group Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers said "imposing tariffs on imported vehicles and parts would be a mistake, with significant negative consequences" for the auto industry and its employees.