The suit, filed by Mary Faure in federal court Monday, claims that despite "positive performance and teaching evaluations" she was discharged from her position as director of the Engineering Technical Communications Program within the Department of Engineering Education.
According to The Columbus Dispatch, Faure alleges her boss, Monica Cox, "frequently made 'racist statements'" and that Cox's "racist attitude had infected her employment decisions."
"I despise white people," Cox allegedly told Faure at their first meeting following the former's hiring in 2016. Faure said Cox also complained about the "many old white men" in her department and noted that one of them, whom Cox nicknamed "Colonel Sanders," would "have to go."
From the story:
Faure reported Cox's comments to human resources officials on multiple occasions and attempted to make a formal complaint. But the human resources director cautioned Faure against making a formal complaint, said the allegations "could come back" against Faure and that the allegations would be "your word against hers," the lawsuit says.In addition to back pay and benefits "with interest," Faure's suit seeks punitive damages and legal fees.
During the spring of 2017, Faure took a medical leave. When she returned, Cox discharged Faure, stating that she "failed to meet performance expectations."
A memo Cox provided to human resources officials documenting Faure's performance issues "exaggerated or falsified" Faure's behavior and "downplayed her contributions and lengthy record of performance exceeding expectations," the lawsuit says. The report was "tainted by her racist attitude and resentment" of Faure's repeated complaints about her, it says.
Faure says Cox retaliated against her by terminating her for opposing and making statements of public concern about Cox's "racist attitude." The complaint also says Ohio State and Cox discriminated against Faure by terminating her with race as a motivating factor.
Ohio State officials are "aware of the lawsuit and are reviewing it," university spokesman Ben Johnson said in an email Tuesday. He did not comment further.
Via her Twitter account on May 15, Faure posted a link to the student newspaper (The Lantern) article regarding the lawsuit.
Comment: Will this mark an avalanche of lawsuits against anti-white discrimination?