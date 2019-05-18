© AOL



President Donald Trump has hit back at the FBI and Justice Department officials accused of spying on his 2016 campaign, calling the actions "treason" and suggesting serious jail time may be in order.While Trump has discussed the possibility of the government spying on his campaign in the past, on Friday he tweeted saying that the findings had been "conclusive."Trump also cited an Fox News poll where over half of respondents answered that they believed the FBI has broken the law in the course of their investigation.Barr's report will likely cover allegations that thein order to place a wiretap on Trump's former campaign adviser Carter Page. Another Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, said that he had met with alleged spies in London who attempted to get information from him about Trump's alleged connections to Russia.Trump's calls for an investigation into the alleged spying amplified after the release of the Mueller report, which detailed accusations that Trump had "colluded" with Russia to help him win the presidency in 2016. While the investigation was unable to establish any connection, many Democrats have continued to push the narrative and call for the president's impeachment.