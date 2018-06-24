Caputo told Tucker that he now has proof that the man who approached him in 2016 was indeed a veteran FBI spy.
There were at least 6 and possibly 7 suspected intelligence informants accused of spying on the Trump campaign.
Michael Caputo: I used some of those funds to hire investigators in the US and Russia to find out more about Henry Greenburg. And we quickly found out through an immigration and naturalization service filing that he made in 2015 that he signed under oath saying that he was an FBI informant in 17 years also here in Iran and North Korea.So now there is proof that the Obama FBI spied on the opposition Republican party during the 2016 campaign.
Democrats and the liberal media are OK with this.
Comment: