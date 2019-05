© BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI AFP



President Trump said court-ordered FBI surveillance of his 2016 presidential campaign was treason and those connected to it should serve long prison sentences."A really bad situation," Trump tweeted Friday. "TREASON means long jail sentences, and this was TREASON!"FBI Director Chris Wray said earlier this month he did not consider the surveillance to be "spying" and he had no evidence the bureau illegally surveilled Trump's campaign during its investigation into potential collusion between the campaign and Russia.In 2016, the FBI obtained a surveillance warrant to monitor the contacts of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page.The attorney general is investigating whether the FBI abused its power to open a counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign. Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation did not conclude there was a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign's contacts with Russians during the campaign.