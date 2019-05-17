noting

the claims of threats are

nothing

new, and don't seem any more real than they ever were.

As the Trump Administration continues to repeat their claims of Iranian threats justifying a buildup in the Middle East, a number of US allies, particularly European allies, are balking at the narrative,All the US war rhetoric and war plans are making these nations uncomfortable. European militaries are looking to rapidly disentangle themselves from the US military before a shooting war starts.A war with Iran would benefit no one, and while the Trump Administration insists they don't want war, European officials are increasingly frank about the reality of the situation, that the moves escalating tensions between the US and Iran are coming out of Washington, not Tehran.