"I met him only once, but read much of what he wrote. I owe a great deal of my understanding of the Middle East to his work ... He was also a man who believed, as I do, that Americans must be more confident in the greatness of our country, not less".

"Late last year [2007], Congress agreed to a request from President Bush to fund a major escalation of covert operations against Iran, according to current and former military, intelligence, and congressional sources. These operations, for which the President sought up to four hundred million dollars, were described in a Presidential Finding signed by Bush, and are designed to destabilize the country's religious leadership. The covert activities involve support of the minority Ahwazi Arab and Baluchi groups and other dissident organizations ...



"Clandestine operations against Iran are not new. United States Special Operations Forces have been conducting cross-border operations from southern Iraq ... since last year. But the scale and the scope of the operations in Iran, which involve the CIA, and the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC), have now been significantly expanded, according to the current and former officials. Many of these activities are not specified in the new Finding, and some congressional leaders have had serious questions about their nature".

"A strategy of using ethnic minorities to undermine Iran is flawed, according to Vali Nasr, who teaches international politics at Tufts University and is also a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "Just because Lebanon, Iraq, and Pakistan have ethnic problems, it does not mean that Iran is suffering from the same issue," Nasr said. "Iran is an old country - like France and Germany - and its citizens are just as nationalistic.



"The US is overestimating ethnic tension in Iran." The minority groups that the US is reaching out to are either well integrated or small and marginal, without much influence on the government or much ability to present a political challenge, Nasr said.



"[However], you can always find some activist groups that will go and kill a policeman, but working with the minorities will backfire, and alienate the majority of the population".

has been formidably influential in America - his policy ideas have towered over Presidents, policy-makers and think-tanks, and they still do. Though he died last year,, as it came to be known, wasA retired US Army officer, Ralph Peters, followed up by producing the map of how a 'Balkanised' Middle East would look. Ben Gurion too had a similar strategic ambition for Israeli interests.Lewis's influence however, went right to the top:sitting next to his friend Ahmed Chalabi, the leader of the Iraqi National Congress. At that key meeting of a board highly influential with the Defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld,Lewis seeded too theseething with hatred against a modernising and virtuous West. It was he, and not Samuel Huntington, who coined the phrase- implying further, that Islam and the West are embroiled in an existential battle for survival.Through the Evangelical prism of today's policy-makers, such as Pompeo and Mike Pence, this dark prognostication has metamorphosed from a civilisational 'clash' into the cosmic battle of good and evil (with Iran particularly pinpointed as the source of cosmic evil in today's world).Bringing regime change to Iran - the primordial threat, in Lewis terms - was always a Lewis fantasy. "Should we negotiate with Iran's ayatollahs?" Henry Kissinger asked him on one occasion; "Certainly not!" came Lewis' uncompromising retort. The overall stance that America should adopt to the region was presented in a nutshell to Dick Cheney:This Orientalist advice naturally applied 'in spades' to Iran and its 'Ayatollahs', Lewis held Well, now, inspired by his intellectual hero (Lewis),using the Lewis recipe of 'hitting Iran between the eyes with a big (sanctions) stick'.We have been here before. The US did not just leaf through Lewis' books, as it were; it has been acting on it for decades. As early as the 1960s, Lewis had published a book which picked up on the potential vulnerabilities, and thereforeSeymour Hersh, writing in 2008, reported that And such operations just expanded further - as the present head of CIA,And the US has been assiduously planting its military bases Is it US election hype, and intended principally for domestic consumption? Is it just to contain and weaken Iran? Is it to force Iran to negotiate a 'better' JCPOA? Or is it to trigger regime change?Pompeo has refused to renew two key US sanctions waivers (besides the various oil waivers).One withdrawn waiver is forand the other retraction is for theThe point is that under the JCPOA, Iran is not permitted to accumulate either substance beyond 300 Kilos and 300 litres, respectively. So Iran is compelled by the Accord to export any potential surplus which might breach these limits. The former goes to Russia (in return for raw yellow-cake), and the latter is stored in Oman.They serve only the interests of those who are signatories to the JCPOA. They are JCPOA 'housekeeping' items - i.e. they serve only those who advocate non-proliferation of nuclear-related materials.They are of no economic significance per se.The only answer must be that Pompeo and Bolton are trying toThey are deliberately trying to provoke non-compliance by Iran, and are(unless the UNSC dispute procedure embedded in the JCPOA, rules otherwise).But pushing Iran into a formal breach opens many possibilities for Bolton to provoke Iran further, and perhaps even to taunt it into providing the US with its casas belli for flattening Iran's enrichment facilities. Who knows?So how do Iran's ethnic minorities fit into the picture? (The majority of the Iranian population is Persian, estimated at between 51% and 65%. The largest other ethno-linguistic groups are: Azerbaijanis (16-25+ %), Kurds (7-10%), Lurs (c. 7%), Mazandaranis and Gilakis (c. 7%), Arabs (2-3), Balochi (c. 2%) and Turkmens (c. 2%)).When this programme was mooted in 2007, there was considerable dissent both within the US Administration (including coming from Secretary Gates and General Fallon, who both rejected the questioned the merit of such thinking). As Seymour Hersh noted And as Professor Salehi-Isfahani at Brookings has shown , the poorest elements of Iranian society have been somewhat protected from the harsh economic impact of sanctions (more than the middle class), so that one might rightly conclude that Iran can weather the economic siege.Yes ... but ... 'We have been here before', in another important way:(the codename for the Iraqi agent of German intelligence, who provided false intelligence on Iraq's weapons of mass destruction); the Iraqi exiles who assured the Americans they would be welcomed in Baghdad as 'liberators' with their path strewn with flowers and rise; and 'Team B' (the alt-intelligence unit, established by then Vice-President Cheney to provide 'like-minded' intelligence reporting that countered that of the CIA, and supported Cheney's world view).Here we are again, with history seemingly repeating itself: The former 'Team B' is now no longer a unit implanted in the DOD, but is- shades of Chalabi and the Iraq Saga, all over again.It is the old, old intelligence story:That Iran is on the brink of "immanent collapse"; that the minorities are poised to rise up against the overbearing Persian élite; and that American intervention to remove this hated 'regime' would be welcomed 'with flowers and rice'.It is nonsense, of course.The US history of the original 'Team B' serves as a grim warning:He too, does not see them as 'like-minded' for their globalist outlook on the world, and generally disdains their opinions (preferring those with a more like-minded zeitgeist).Whilst it is true that Trump in the past days has acknowledged that Bolton wants to get him "into a war", and has expressed concern that, as the Washington Post notes,Trump's prejudices on Iran run deep, and are being continually fed by others - including family - and not just by Bolton.Mostly, Trump acts in foreign policy as a New York real-estate mogul,This is probably true too, for US involvement in Syria and Afghanistan. But is this so for Iran?Bolton may have been mildly rebuked by Trump over getting it wrong on Venezuela, but it might be that Pompeo and Bolton are pushing at a half-open door when it comes to Iran.