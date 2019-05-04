The Trump administration will sanction any assistance to expand Iran's nuclear power plant at Bushehr and ban exports of heavy water and any further uranium enrichment, the State Department has announced.The sanctions will apply starting Saturday, May 4, according to a statement by State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus. "Iran must stop all proliferation-sensitive activities, including uranium enrichment," Ortagus said, adding theaccording to Pompeo.- also known as the JCPOA - signed by Iran, the US, China and four European nuclear states. However, the US unilaterally pulled out of the JCPOA, in May 2018, and reintroduced nuclear sanctions against Tehran in November.Pompeo's announcement makes it clear that the US still expects Iran to abide by the deal, even though the US does not.Sanction waivers on shipping the surplus heavy water to Oman and exporting enriched uranium over the 300-kilogram limit were key waivers included in the JCPOA. With them revoked," Kenneth Katzman, an Iran expert at the Congressional Research Service, told Bloomberg on Friday.Five other JCPOA sanction waivers, which were expiring Saturday, wereThe Trump administration has imposed sweeping sanctions on Iran's oil industry, with the intent to reduce exports to zero, and declared the Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) a "terrorist organization," ratcheting up tensions with Tehran forty years after the Islamic revolution overthrew the US-backed monarchy.