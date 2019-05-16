Canada dumps trash philippines

Manila has recalled its diplomats from Canada after Ottawa failed to reclaim truckloads of garbage that was dumped in the Philippines years ago. The move came after President Rodrigo Duterte threatened war if nothing changed.

Foreign secretary of the South Asian nation, Teodoro Locsin Jr, wrote on Twitter that until the North American state takes back its trash, the Philippines "shall maintain a diminished diplomatic presence in Canada."


A Canadian company illegally dumped more than 100 containers of trash in the Philippines between 2013 and 2014. The Canadian government took the responsibility of shipping the trash back, but failed to meet the deadline.

The trash row intensified last month when Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte threatened Ottawa with war.

"They have been sending their trash to us. Well, not this time. We will quarrel with each other. So what if we quarrel with Canada? We'll declare war against them, we can beat them," he said.

In his tough rant, Duterte called for boats to be prepared to ship back the containers, advising Ottawa to "prepare a grand reception," and suggesting that Canadians "eat it" if they want to.