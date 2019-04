© Bulatlat



Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to declare war with Canada amid a long-standing diplomatic dispute between the two nations over"I want a boat prepared. I'll give a warning to Canada maybe next week that they better pull that thing out or I will set sail [there]," Duterte said, railing against the North American nation, following a briefing to discuss a 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Luzon on Monday.he added, alleging that Canada was treating his country like a "dumpsite."under the presidency of Benigno Aquino III, by the private company Chronic Plastics Inc whoGarbage from at least 26 of the containers has since been buried in a Philippines landfill."I will advise Canada that your garbage is on the way, prepare a grand reception,," Duterte continued.Manila has reportedlywith Canada ever since the shipments were made, but to no avail."We also discussed the garbage issue which has been a long-standing irritant and I committed to [Duterte] as I am happy to commit to you all now that Canada is very much engaged in finding a solution on that," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during his 2017 visit to Manila.