Dr. E. Michael Jones, writer and editor of Culture Wars Magazine, made the remarks to Press TV on Monday.He cited comments by Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, in which the envoy had said "the time for discussion is over. We need to make anti-Semitism a crime."Jones said.the expert added.The lobby, officially known as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), has been accused far and wide of historically manipulating the American domestic and foreign policy using tenacious financial links with American conglomerates and political elite The widely-reported manipulation has, over successive decades, taken place in tandem with the US's unreserved support for the Israeli regime despite all its criminal and deadly violations. The support has seen the US using its veto power at the United Nations Security Council to stonewall almost every resolution that has tried to hold Tel Aviv accountable.Jones also touched on Washington's patronage for Tel Aviv, saying,"The rest of the world, of course, disagrees. The United Nations just recently talked about the gunning down of women and children, Palestinian journalists, medical personnel...," he added.VIdeo here