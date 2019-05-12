Puppet Masters
US Israeli lobby working to criminalize 'disagreement with Jews'
PressTV
Mon, 06 May 2019 19:36 UTC
Dr. E. Michael Jones, writer and editor of Culture Wars Magazine, made the remarks to Press TV on Monday.
He cited comments by Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon, in which the envoy had said "the time for discussion is over. We need to make anti-Semitism a crime."
"The Israeli lobby is now going to go with Danon and his proposal and they're going to work to pass laws making anti-Semitism a crime," Jones said.
"[In their idea] anti-Semitism is: Anyone who disagrees with a Jew. That means anyone who disagrees with a Jew can end up going to jail if these people succeed," he said. "The State of Florida has already passed a law making anti-Semitism a crime in schools or universities. This is the work of the Israeli lobby in the United States," the expert added.
The lobby, officially known as the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), has been accused far and wide of historically manipulating the American domestic and foreign policy using tenacious financial links with American conglomerates and political elite.
The widely-reported manipulation has, over successive decades, taken place in tandem with the US's unreserved support for the Israeli regime despite all its criminal and deadly violations. The support has seen the US using its veto power at the United Nations Security Council to stonewall almost every resolution that has tried to hold Tel Aviv accountable.
Jones also touched on Washington's patronage for Tel Aviv, saying, "Every time, the Israelis unleash some types of vicious, disproportionate attack on the Palestinians in Gaza or the West Bank, the United States invariably says that they are acting out of self-defense."
"The rest of the world, of course, disagrees. The United Nations just recently talked about the gunning down of women and children, Palestinian journalists, medical personnel...," he added.
VIdeo here.
I consider the prime mission of the ideal American commonwealth to be the perfection of the Aryan genius for political civilization. We must preserve our Aryan nationality in the state, and admit to its membership only such non-Aryan race-elements as shall have become Aryanized in spirit and in genius by contact with it.
