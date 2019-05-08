© Gage Skidmore/CC by-SA 2.0/MGN



"We are disappointed that you have rejected the Department of Justice's request to delay the vote of the Committee on the Judiciary on a contempt finding against the Attorney General. Accordingly, this is to advise you that the President has asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials."

US President Donald Trump has invoked executive privilege over the unredacted Mueller report and other subpoenaed materials, the Justice Department has said.The decision was announced by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning.Boyd wrote in the letter:The White House defended Trump's move, stating that the president had "no other option" besides invoking executive privilege, as he facedDemocrats have sought greater transparency surrounding the special counsel investigation into President Trump's alleged Russia ties, requesting a complete, unredacted version of the special counsel's final report, as well as testimony from Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.The House Judiciary Committee, led by Democratic chairman Jerry Nadler, is to vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress on Wednesday over his handling of the report, which likely prompted the White House's assertion of executive power.