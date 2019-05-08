The decision was announced by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd in a letter to the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday morning. The committee was poised to vote on a contempt citation against Attorney General William Barr over failure to present the unredacted Mueller report and other materials, that have been demanded through subpoena. Boyd wrote in the letter:
"We are disappointed that you have rejected the Department of Justice's request to delay the vote of the Committee on the Judiciary on a contempt finding against the Attorney General. Accordingly, this is to advise you that the President has asserted executive privilege over the entirety of the subpoenaed materials."The White House defended Trump's move, stating that the president had "no other option" besides invoking executive privilege, as he faced "blatant abuse of power" from the committee's chairman Jerrold Nadler.
Democrats have sought greater transparency surrounding the special counsel investigation into President Trump's alleged Russia ties, requesting a complete, unredacted version of the special counsel's final report, as well as testimony from Robert Mueller and Attorney General William Barr.
The Department of Justice recently offered to allow select lawmakers to see a more complete version of the report, but for many Democrats that was not sufficient.
The House Judiciary Committee, led by Democratic chairman Jerry Nadler, is to vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress on Wednesday over his handling of the report, which likely prompted the White House's assertion of executive power.
