House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler has scheduled a vote to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress, afterNadler (D-New York) scheduled the vote for Wednesday, after Barr failed to comply with a subpoena to turn over an unredacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's final report to the Judiciary Committee by Monday.Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking Republican on the committee, said Nadler's resolution was "illogical and disingenuous."Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team assisted Barr with the redactions.Since the release of the redacted report last month, Nadler has emerged as one of the loudest voices clamoring for a full, unredacted copy. Although the report found no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia in 2016, Nadler and a cohort of Democrats have"Some of this would be impeachable," Nadler told NBC's Meet the Press last month. "Obstruction of justice, if proven, would be impeachable."The committee's 24 Democrats and 17 Republicans will vote on the contempt resolution on Wednesday. If successful, it will then go before the full, Democrat-controlled House.