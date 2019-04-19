Jerry Nadler
© NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images file
Democratic Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerrold Nadler says a subpoena for Special Counsel Robert Mueller's un-redacted report will be issued Friday and that he believes Barr misled the country, according to an interview with ABC news.

Nadler made the announcement in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, saying he believed President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice, even though DOJ Attorney General William Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein said he did not.

"I believe he committed obstruction of justice," said Nadler. Later saying, "we need the entire report, unreacted and the underlying document and we will subpoena that entire report today." He added that it was coming "within the next couple of hours."

When asked if he would open impeachment proceedings against Trump Nadler said, "we're not there."
Barr will be testifying on May 2, before the House Judiciary Committee and Democrats are now calling to hear from Mueller, as well.

"We have to now- because Barr misled the country," said Barr. "We have to hold hearings to hear from other people both on the question of obstruction of justice, whereas I said the special prosecutor invited Congress to look into that, not the attorney general."