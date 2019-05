© The Rahnuma Daily



, the Supreme Court has ruled, hinting thatThe Venezuelan Supreme Court has announced the prosecution of six lawmakers on charges includingthe body said in a statement issued on Tuesday. The document namedThe Constituent Assembly subsequentlywho joined Guaido at the military base where he kicked off the botched uprising with a call for the military to abandon President Nicolas Maduro's government last Tuesday. Assembly speaker Diosdado Cabello added thatThe Assembly has promised to suspend the immunity of any other lawmakers found to be involved in the short-lived attempt to overthrow Maduro, which triggered two days of rioting and resulted in five deaths.The criminal probe will be led by Attorney General Tarek William Saab. In addition to the prosecutions, Saab said , authorities have issuedaccusing the judges of acting as "a political tool for a regime that usurps democracy, indicts political prisoners and promotes authoritarianism."Pence also rewarded President Nicolas Maduro's former spy chief, General Manuel Ricardo Figueroa, for becoming the highest-ranking member of the government to defect last week, holding him up as an example to the rest of the military, who have thus far proved profoundly uninterested in joining the US-backed opposition.Guaido, who declared himself president in January, was stripped of his parliamentary immunity last month for violating a ban on leaving the country, but Maduro's government has neither charged nor arrested him.