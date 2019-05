© Reuters / Aaron P. Bernstein



sanctions on the Latin American country have been linked to the deaths of 40,000 Venezuelans since 2017

How are those democracies we set up in Iraq, in Libya, Syria, and Afghanistan tonight?"

Freshman Congresswoman Ilhan Omar has fired back at Vice President Mike Pence, after Pence accused her of "choosing socialism over freedom" by opposing regime change in Venezuela.Omar tweeted on Friday. "We saw this playbook in Iraq."Omar's spat with Pence began earlier this week when Omar appeared on liberal news outlet Democracy NowPence responded by showing support for anti-government demonstrations in Venezuela, and accusing Omar of choosing "socialism over freedom.""The Trump Administration stands with the freedom-loving people of Venezuela," the Vice President added.in the Democracy Now interview.The US second-in-command disregarded with Omar's claims on Friday, as the spat between the politicians continued. "The Congresswoman doesn't know what she's talking about," Pence told Fox News, denying allegations that Washington had helped devastate Venezuela and -once again- bashing Maduro's rule.The 37-year-old hit back, indirectly accusing the Vice President not only of being sexist but also racist. "Women of color have heard this before," she tweeted.the Congresswoman wrote. "They have to make us feel small.""This from an administration that thinks climate change is a Chinese hoax," she added.Althoughand her history of supposedly anti-Semitic statements have made her a favorite punching bag of the Trump administration,, a 2020 presidential candidate, have both condemned the White House's overt support for Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, while"How, exactly, is any of this good for the United States?" he asked on his primetime show on Tuesday. "When was the last time we successfully meddled in the political life of another country?Meanwhile in Venezuela, President Nicolas Maduro still holds power, afterfrom hardline Venezuela hawks like Florida Senator Marco Rubio (R) and Governor Rick Scott (R-Fla), and the official line from the White House remains "all options are on the table."