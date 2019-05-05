Puppet Masters
US State Department Condemns Rocket Attacks on Israel, Doesn't Condemn Killing Children and Journalists
Sputnik
Sun, 05 May 2019 09:41 UTC
"The United States strongly condemns the ongoing barrage of rocket attacks by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad from Gaza upon innocent civilians and their communities across Israel. We call on those responsible for the violence to cease this aggression immediately. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to self defence against these abhorrent attacks," Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement released late Saturday.
The statement added that as noted in the State Department Travel Advisory, US citizens should "exercise caution and remain alert to emergency situations" in the area.
Tensions in the Gaza Strip escalated early Saturday when Israeli military said they detected dozens of rockets fired from the area. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) responded by hitting Hamas and other targets.
Late Saturday, Israel said that at least 250 rockets were fired from Gaza over the past 24 hours.
Reader Comments
- Arsenic-breathing life discovered in the Pacific Ocean
- Did the Romans build earthquake "invisibility cloaks" into structures?
- India wants to be the 1st to land on uncharted Moon territory
- Despite lack of genetic diversity narwhals still thrive
- Theory of anthropod evolution questioned following discovery of 99-million-year-old millipede in Myanmar
- Animal & human bones over 12,000 years old found in underwater graveyard
- Scientists study "machine behavior" in order to prevent a robot apocalypse
- 17 meteorites hit Earth everyday
- The Sun is stranger than astrophysicists imagined
- Water found in samples from asteroid Itokawa
- Humans will eat maggot sausages as meat substitute - scientists
- NASA chief issues meteor warning, urges cooperation to meet threat
- Meteorologists warn 5G frequencies could interfere with water vapor signals, disrupting forecasting
- The phenomenon STEVE is not an Aurora after all
- First hominins on the Tibetan Plateau were Denisovans - 160,000 years ago
- 'Gobsmacked' astronomers spot black hole so powerful it's warping nearby space
- Scientists discover a large ice corridor on Saturn's largest moon
- Stunning image of LMC galaxy taken by team of amateur astrophotographers in 204-megapixels over 1,060 hours
- 300,000 year old skull reveals variation and continuity of early humans in Asia
- Chemist Marcos Eberlin advances case for intelligent design in new book endorsed by three Nobel laureates
- Huge swarm of locusts sweeps through Saudi Arabia
- "Unprecedented": M2.5 quake hits Surrey, UK - 20 in less than a year since fracking began
- Trouble could be brewing for farmers in the US Corn Belt because of continuing wet weather
- Winter returns as snow falls in parts of Germany
- Mississippi counts 75 tornadoes for year, 43 for April 18
- Spring snow hits Finland
- Cyclone Fani: At least eight dead in India's biggest storm in decades
- Lightning strikes kill 6 in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh as cyclone Fani lashes coasts
- Lightning strikes kill 8 in Uttar Pradesh, India
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: KFC never before used chicken parts - Hottest Easter UK scandal
- Snow survey near Lake Tahoe finds California water nearly doubled
- Storm driven? Mourning Dove from North America turns up on North Ronaldsay, Scotland
- Child dies after being attacked by dog in Louisville, Kentucky
- 203 dead porpoises washed up on the shores of Germany's Baltic coast in 2018
- Spring snow hits parts of Scotland - braced for coldest May Day Bank Holiday Monday for almost 40 years at -6C
- Snow falls on May 3 in Latvia
- Chill in air as fresh snowfall, rains hit Kashmir
- Shallow magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes north of the Solomon Islands
- Cyclone Fani makes landfall in India threatening huge destruction
- Snow in May surprises drivers in Smolyan, Bulgaria
- Houses rocked after 'unexplained big boom' in southeast suburb of Queensland
- Meteor Fireball seen streaking through skies in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Loud, home-shaking boom heard in Branson, Missouri area
- Meteor fireball explodes over Costa Rica, possibly crashes into home
- 'Green meteor' streaks across skies of northern Melbourne, Geelong, Australia Easter weekend
- 'Loud bang' heard in Suffolk, England
- Officials baffled over loud, house-shaking boom heard in northern Ohio city
- House-sized asteroid whizzes past earth
- Bright green meteor fireball streaks over northern Germany
- Dazzling meteor fireball spotted soaring over Washington DC area
- A meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean, falling off the Moroccan coast
- Meteor fireball lights up the sky in the upper Midwest
- Meteor fireball streaks through Minnesota's night sky
- Very bright meteor fireball illuminates night sky over Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded over San Antonio, Texas
- Meteor fireball cause of sonic boom heard in northeast Oklahoma
- 'Loud boom' heard in central North Carolina
- Meteor fireball caught on home surveillance camera in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bright meteor fireball filmed streaking through Puerto Rico skies
- Very bright meteor fireball fragments over Krasnoyarsk, Russia - Third such event in four months
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #13 - The Anti-Human Agenda and the Children of the Quorn
- The illusion of food 'choice'
- Lion's mane mushroom: Boost immune function & fight oxidative stress
- Bubonic plague feared on Mongolian flight as sick couple found dead in departing city
- Cruise ship in St. Lucia quarantined over confirmed measles case
- Researchers discover how eating affects the circadian body clock
- WiFi may interact with signaling pathways in the brain, causing irreversible damage
- The carnivore diet can be good for mental health and more
- Unintended consequences: Varicella vaccinated children face more serious risk of developing shingles with life-threatening complications
- Japan's Nagasaki University bans smokers from all teaching positions
- Don't drink the water: California's drinking water is so chemically contaminated it's carcinogenic - study
- Flashback: Outbreak of over 12,000 cases of measles in Ukraine caused by vaccination campaign?
- The fox owns the henhouse - When public safety is governed by private profit
- French farmers sue state over mysterious deaths of hundreds of cows linked to EMFs and wind farms
- Oklahoma man tumor-free after a drug for DOGS cured him of cancer
- India slams US report on counterfeit medicine, says it's an attack on affordable generic drugs
- NBC News caught using fake photo of baby infected with measles
- Medication madness: What does the 'best evidence' say about antidepressants?
- A frenemy fungus provides clues about a new deadly one
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health #12 - The New Red Scare - Freaking Out About the Measles
- Sex, Love, and Knowing the Difference
- Advice from medieval monks about how to reduce digital distractions
- At what age is our sense of optimism at its highest?
- No, secular humanism is not another religion
- Meaning in our lives matters
- New study offers peek inside the brain during psychedelic hallucinations
- Study finds that women - but not men - seek to actively punish sexualized women
- Theories of consciousness and reincarnation
- Scientists concede that religion is good for your health
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Suffering To Be Happy: The Fool's Paradise of Feeling Good
- Schools in England will have mindfulness and meditation added to the curriculum
- Communication skills: Raising your words, not your voice
- Exploring the frontiers of psychedelics
- Neuroscience reveals 50-year-olds can have the brains of 25-year-olds with meditation
- Humanity's attention span is getting shorter says new findings
- Nature Pill: New study suggests 20-minute nature experience is enough to significantly reduce cortisol levels
- Book review: 'Idea of the World' seeks to bring truth and meaning to our lives
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Fragments of the Divine: Analyzing Jordan Peterson's Conception of the Soul
- Using connection to transform addiction
- On the eve of the great psychedelic debate
- Best of the Web: What The Hell Is Going On With UFOs And The Department Of Defense?
- 'Yeti' footprint photographed near Nepal Base Camp, says Indian Army
- 'UFO falls from sky' against double rainbow after being 'struck by lightning'
- Secret US aircraft or UFO? San Antonio woman films mysterious 'craft' flying over neighborhood
- Best of the Web: UK police: 'Drone' that shut down Gatwick Airport for days last December 'could see what was happening on runways, was eavesdropping on radio communications'
- From AAWSAP to AATIP: How the Pentagon's UFO program changed names, and focus
- Best of the Web: 26 electricity poles in a row collapse on a street in Seattle for no apparent reason
- Russia's paranormal soldiers and military dolphin telepathy revealed by defense ministry magazine
- Michigan couple says they caught a ghost on camera after finding scratches on baby's face
- Drone films site of mysterious death of Russian hikers 60 years ago as probe reopened
- Helicopter pilot sees UFO through his night vision goggles over Las Vegas
- Oldest pyramid on Earth is hidden in Antarctica, claims researcher
- DNA testing needed to help identify mystery animal that attacked and killed North Carolina teacher
- Australian police post video of strange light emerging from thunderstorm
- Possible Big Foot sighting: Young boy lost in the woods says he made friends with a "bear"
- Russia's Prosecutor-General's Office reopens mysterious 1959 Dyatlov Pass case - UPDATE
- Strange 'pill-shaped' object seen pulsing in NC sky
- MH370 sighting claimed to be spotted on NASA satellite photo
- Missing 411? 3 y.o. boy found alive two days after vanishing from family home
- Area 51 whistleblower Bob Lazar appears on Larry King's show
- Twitter has 'whale of a time' over the Russian 'spy whale'
- Be scared, be very scared! Whales, crickets, and other fearsome Russian doomsday weapons
- Transgender man wins first place in cooking contest
- SOTT Focus: Kremlin Fifth-Column Plot to Make Putin Look Short Revealed!
- Gorillas pose with anti-poaching rangers in truly lovely selfies
- Legal analysts have completed their official count of how many pages are in the Mueller report
- CNN blames ratings slump on lack of news stories they like reporting on
- Man rushed to hospital after hearing slightly differing viewpoint
- 'Every copy of The Spectator should be incinerated. Except the ones my name appears in': An interview with Titania McGrath
- Free world stands in solidarity with arrested journalist who exposed Russian war crimes
- Pastor to weed out heathens this Sunday!
- Hate speech redefined as 'speech we do not like'
- No kidding: Scientists determine that cats DO know their own name, they just generally choose to ignore us
- In speech to Gungans, Ocasio-Cortez suddenly shifts to speaking like Jar Jar Binks
- Russian couple accidentally throw out bag of money, leading to world's worst smelling scavenger hunt
- 'You deserve it': Spoon bender & 'Remainer' Uri Geller claims he "telepathically" burst pipes in House of Commons
- A Russiagate requiem
- TSA prevents act of terror at San Antonio airport
- Russiagate in 3 minutes
- Americans return to believing all politicians, reporters, websites, now that April Fools Day is over
Quote of the Day
Evil can manifest on any societal level. The greater the scope of the psychopath's influence, the greater harm done. Thus any group of humans can be infected or "ponerized" by their influence. From families, clubs, churches, businesses, and corporations, to entire nations. The most extreme form of such macro-social evil is called "pathocracy."
The destruction brought on by fracking can be incredible, see 1/2 way this [Link] in Texas.
Barr will help the cleansing of corruption in the US government. The wailing of the corruptors will soon be silent.
MSM brain searchery failed.
Barr is a breath of fresh air. And Horowitz. It is good to finally see the lawyers in charge. And they don't consume MSM for breakfast lunch and...
William Barr – A Modern Day Perseus [Link] #astrology
Over the years, humans have learned the importance of grounding electrical currents, in order to preserve their health.
Comment: Always starting the story in the middle. It is almost ALWAYS the rocket attacks which are the retaliatory attacks, not the Israeli responses. The Israelis have been murdering children, medics, journalists and unarmed civilians every Friday for the past year or so. No word of condemnation from the U.S. State Department there. But when groups like Hamas and Islamic Jihad (reprehensible as they, too, may be) respond, it is those mostly impotent retaliations that get all the condemnation. Hamas and Islamic Jihad have actually been remarkably restrained in their retaliations against the Israelis. They know the Israelis have a much better PR strategy, and the Gaza protesters have been trying to show the world their plight and their resolve by peacefully protesting and getting killed in the process. Many ordinary people can see what's going on. But the U.S. is and will continue to be Zionist-occupied territory for the foreseeable future. The IDF can do no wrong, no matter how much they lie, cheat, steal, torture, and murder.
