According to IDF Spokesperson's Unit dozens of projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.
While the majority of rockets launched by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad struck in open areas, several rockets made direct hits on homes in communities in southern Israel, including in Sderot and Ashkelon.
Magen David Adom reported that a 50 year old woman was injured severely and suffering from shrapnel wounds to her head and limbs. She was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by MDA teams.
Incoming rocket sirens began early on Saturday morning and by early afternoon were heard in Israel's Shefla region and in Kiryat Malachi and Beit Shemesh near Jerusalem. In response the IDF attacked over 30 targets belonging to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad across the Gaza Strip.
Among the targets struck were a number of Hamas military compounds in the Gaza City neighborhoods of Tel Alawah and Shajiya, which are used for training and manufacturing weapons. Other targets struck belonged to Hamas' naval force and a joint military compound used by Hamas and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PLO) in Beit Lahiya.
Several targets belonging to Palestinian Islamic Jihad were struck including a number of military compounds in Dir al-Balah, Tel Sultan, Shati and Khan Yunis. The IDF also struck two high-trajectory launchers and several observation posts along the border.
A statement released by IDF Spokesperson's Unit:
"The attacks were carried out in response to the high trajectory rocket launches by terror organizations from the Gaza Strip towards the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF views with great severity the rocket attack/ against Israeli settlements, and is highly prepared to continue to act as necessary."
Palestinian Islamic Jihad released a statement on Saturday afternoon threatening the upcoming Eurovision song contest, saying:
"The group will prevent the enemy from holding a festival whose purpose is to undermine the Palestinian narrative. The civilians (of Israel) are destined to hell for the continual expansion of the Israeli aggression towards our people and our resistance. We say to the decision-makers in Israel: do not dream of having quiet while the Palestinian people pay the price. The resistance is committed to respond to the Enemy's aggression and to surprise him."The European Broadcasting Union stated:
"Despite the rocket attacks the rehearsals will continue as normal" and the situation will be "closely monitored. Safety and security is always of paramount importance for the EBU. We continue to work alongside KAN and the Home Front Command to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone working in and joining us at Expo Tel Aviv. We will continue to closely monitor the current situation and rehearsals will continue as normal."Earlier in the day Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with senior defense officials at the Kirya Military headquarters in Tel Aviv. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kochavi also held a situational assessment with his deputy Eyal Zamir, the heads of the Southern Command, Military Intelligence, Operations Directorate, Air Force, Home Front Command, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Shin Bet, and other senior officials.
The Home Front Command issued instructions for residents in southern Israel to remain near protected spaces and limited public gatherings to 300 people in enclosed spaces only and no agricultural work is allowed.
Many municipalities including Beersheba opened public shelters.
Early Saturday morning the IDF closed several roads and hills near the Gaza border after violent clashes on Friday's weekly March of Return injured two IDF soldiers and killed two Palestinians.
An IAF air strike overnight killed another two Hamas militants.
