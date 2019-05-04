© Reuters/Mohammed Salem



"The attacks were carried out in response to the high trajectory rocket launches by terror organizations from the Gaza Strip towards the citizens of the State of Israel. The IDF views with great severity the rocket attack/ against Israeli settlements, and is highly prepared to continue to act as necessary."

"The group will prevent the enemy from holding a festival whose purpose is to undermine the Palestinian narrative. The civilians (of Israel) are destined to hell for the continual expansion of the Israeli aggression towards our people and our resistance. We say to the decision-makers in Israel: do not dream of having quiet while the Palestinian people pay the price. The resistance is committed to respond to the Enemy's aggression and to surprise him."

"Despite the rocket attacks the rehearsals will continue as normal" and the situation will be "closely monitored. Safety and security is always of paramount importance for the EBU. We continue to work alongside KAN and the Home Front Command to safeguard the wellbeing of everyone working in and joining us at Expo Tel Aviv. We will continue to closely monitor the current situation and rehearsals will continue as normal."

Over 150 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli communities on Saturday, leaving one woman severely injured from shrapnel.According to IDF Spokesperson's UnitWhile the majority of rockets launched by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad struck in open areas,Magen David Adom reported that a 50 year old woman was injured severely and suffering from shrapnel wounds to her head and limbs. She was evacuated to Barzilai Hospital by MDA teams.Incoming rocket sirens began early on Saturday morning and by early afternoon were heard inIn response theAmong the targets struck were a number ofwhich are used for training and manufacturing weapons. Other targets struck belonged toAmong the targets struck were a number of Hamas military compounds in the Gaza City neighborhoods ofOther targets struck belonged toSeveral targets belonging towere struck including a number ofThe IDF also struckalong the border.A statement released by IDF Spokesperson's Unit:Israeli tanks fired at Hamas posts at the Gaza strip, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.on Saturday afternoon threatening the upcomingsaying:Earlier in the day Prime Minister Netanyahu held consultations with senior defense officials at the Kirya Military headquarters in Tel Aviv. IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen Aviv Kochavi also held a situational assessment with his deputy Eyal Zamir, the heads of the Southern Command, Military Intelligence, Operations Directorate, Air Force, Home Front Command, Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories, the Shin Bet, and other senior officials.The Home Front Command issued instructions for residents in southern Israel to remain near protected spaces and limited public gatherings to 300 people in enclosed spaces only and no agricultural work is allowed.Many municipalities including Beersheba opened public shelters.Early Saturday morning the IDF closed several roads and hills near the Gaza border after violent clashes on Friday's weekly March of Return injured two IDF soldiers and killed two Palestinians.An IAF air strike overnight killed another two Hamas militants.