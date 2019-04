A judge handed down 10 years' probation last week to a former New York school bus driver after he admitted to raping a 14-year-old girl.Shane Piche, 26, will be registered as a Level 1 sex offender, according to the Waterford Daily Times. Level 1 is considered the lowest risk level out of three, andHe pleaded guilty in February to raping a 14-year-old girl who he met through his job as a bus driver with the city's school district, the newspaper reports.Piche also was charged with unlawfully dealing with a child and endangering the welfare of a child after he allegedly gave the girl alcohol.The Times reports Piche is required to pay $375 in court fees and surcharges, plus a $1,000 special sex offender registration fee.